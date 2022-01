– OPINION – As we ended 2021 I kept my blogs upbeat and holiday-focused, given the season. There is a time for fun, a time for recognizing the hard work of our industry and then there is a time to be serious. As we turn the page to 2022 and I cross the one-year mark of leaving the position of Under Secretary for Food Safety, I have no resolutions — but I do have a resolute focus on food safety and genuinely making a difference to reduce human illnesses with the words I say, the research I oversee, and the people I serve. I’ve had a year to reflect and to ponder much and I will be unwrapping these observations as 2022 moves forward.

