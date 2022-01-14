ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Am I Protected?’ Vaccine Concern Grows As COVID Cases Climb Amid Omicron Variant

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The COVID numbers keep climbing and it’s not just the unvaccinated getting sick. Understandably, it worries those who have been vaccinated and has them wondering if they really are protected. CBS Medical Expert and the founder of USC’s Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine Dr....

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

At-Home COVID Tests Accurate for Ki​ds: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate. The scientists said the accuracy of the tests — which can be used at home and in schools and provide quick results — is similar to that of PCR tests, which have to be analyzed in a lab and can take one to two days to deliver...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Omicron#Covid 19 Vaccine#Kdka#Covid#Cbs Medical Expert#Usc#Testing Isolation#The Cleveland Clinic
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Resistant to Monoclonal Antibodies – But Neutralized by Vaccine Booster

The Omicron variant was detected for the first time in South Africa in November 2021 and has since spread to many countries. It is expected to become the dominant variant within a few weeks or months. Initial epidemiological studies show that the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the currently dominant virus (the Delta variant). It is capable of spreading to individuals who have received two vaccine doses and to previously infected individuals. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and the Vaccine Research Institute, in collaboration with KU Leuven (Leuven, Belgium), Orléans Regional Hospital, Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou (AP-HP), Inserm and the CNRS, studied the sensitivity of the Omicron variant to monoclonal antibodies used in clinical practice to prevent severe forms of the disease in people at risk, as well as to antibodies in the blood of individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 or vaccinated. They compared this sensitivity with that of the Delta variant. The scientists demonstrated that Omicron is much less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies than Delta. The scientists then analyzed the blood of people who had received two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. Five months after vaccination, the antibodies in the blood were no longer capable of neutralizing Omicron. This loss of efficacy was also observed in individuals who had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 within the past 12 months. Administering a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a single vaccine dose in previously infected individuals led to a significant increase in antibody levels that was sufficient to neutralize Omicron. Omicron is therefore much less sensitive to the anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies currently used in clinical practice or obtained after two vaccine doses.
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Another Study Finds Vaccine Booster 'Neutralizes' Omicron

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need more proof that a third shot of COVID vaccine is needed, new British research confirms that boosters can "neutralize" the virus' Omicron variant. To arrive at that conclusion, they analyzed 620 blood samples from 364 health care workers and staff at the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, in London. People who...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC 15 News

Navajo Nation hits record COVID-19 cases, but vaccination rates climb

The Navajo Nation is seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with more than 400 new cases documented on Thursday and over 500 on Friday. The 405 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday marked the single highest daily case count since the pandemic began. The number crept even higher on Friday, with 525 reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goldrushcam.com

Amid Omicron Variant Surge, California Children’s Hospital Association Urges Families to Fully Vaccinate Eligible Children, Adults Against COVID-19

January 10, 2022 - Sacramento, CA – With the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) releasing updated data showing a nearly 100% increase in new pediatric hospital admissions from the previous week, the California Children’s Hospital Association (CCHA) is urging families to fully vaccinate all eligible children and adults against COVID-19. “California’s children’s hospitals are designed to care for some of the state’s most vulnerable children, whether they’re suffering from respiratory viruses, asthma attacks or cancer, and we perform everything from routine procedures to pediatric organ transplants and cardiac surgery,” said CCHA President and CEO Ann-Louise Kuhns. “Unfortunately, like hospitals across the country, the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant is straining our hospitals not only because we have more highly infectious COVID-19 patients to treat – but also because we have fewer staff, nurses and doctors available to care for these children.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
WMDT.com

Pediatric covid cases, hospitalizations rise due to Omicron variant

Delaware- The Covid19 Omicron variant is causing an uptick of infections and hospitalizations in younger children. Nemours Children’s Health hospital says, they are not only seeing more cases per day of younger children presenting to the hospital, but more of those cases are becoming severe and requiring intensive care. they have seen an increase of cases and severe hospitalizations in children suffering from the Omicron variant.
DELAWARE STATE
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Omicron variant likely culprit in surge of COVID-19 cases in eastern Idaho

Eastern Idaho Public Health is seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases after first discovering the omicron variant in Bonneville County just over two weeks ago. Mimi Taylor, Eastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman, said the district saw the single largest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic's start on Thursday, 432. The previous single-day high for reported cases was 319, which was recorded Wednesday. On Friday, the district reported 328 cases, marking the third straight day with more than 300 cases. The only other day since the pandemic's start in which the district saw more than 300 reported cases was Dec. 9, 2020, when 310 cases were recorded.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Macomb Daily

Omicron variant drives record COVID case numbers in Michigan

Michigan’s daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday broke a new state record as the omicron variant spreads across the state. The daily average for those two days was 20,346 new cases which is significantly higher than 13,673, which was the average for Tuesday and Wednesday and the record.
MICHIGAN STATE
Register Citizen

Connecticut COVID breakthrough cases climb amid surge

Amid one of the most substantial surges since the onset of the pandemic, COVID-19 breakthrough cases have spiked in the past week with nearly 25,000 fully vaccinated people getting ill, figures released Thursday show. In total, Connecticut has seen more than 83,000 breakthrough cases, which are infections among people who...
CONNECTICUT STATE
neworleanssun.com

Americans' COVID-19 fears grow amid variants' attack

NEW YORK, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Americans' fears about COVID-19 are up as cases skyrocketed in January, prompting most of them to avoid large crowds even as masking and vaccine rates remain mostly stagnant, showed the results of the latest poll by Gallup, a global analytics and advice firm, released Thursday morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oakland Post

Counseling Center supports students amid climbing COVID-19 cases

With classes starting online and COVID-19 cases on the rise, Oakland University’s Counseling Center (OUCC) is here to help all students get through these challenging times. The OUCC is offering free sessions for counseling and therapy until July 1. Dr. David Schwartz, director of the OUCC, provides insight on...
EDUCATION
KRON4 News

Marin County updates COVID-19 guidelines amid omicron variant

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Marin County Health Department updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools on Thursday to keep up with changes brought on by the omicron variant. They acknowledged at this stage in the pandemic, the risk of being sent to the hospital with severe symptoms is down. One-in-fifteen people are requiring intensive care […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Add Over-The-Counter Medicine To List Of Growing Shortages

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Empty store shelves in South Florida are a common sight lately as the omicron variant and common winter illnesses spread at a rapid rate. For weeks, Linda Kelley has tried getting her husband his much-needed aspirin. And for the first time in a long time, she...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy