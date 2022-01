Formula 1 may not hold any sprint events during the 2022 season with teams unable to agree the details, and accused of holding out for more money by McLaren chief executive Zak Brown.F1 had planned to double the number of sprint qualifying events from three last season to six in 202.However such a move requires the agreement of eight teams, and Brown believes that may not be achieved.To compensate teams for the increased amount of racing and potential damage caused by the sprint events, teams were given a small payment last year for the three events held.Brown has suggested that...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO