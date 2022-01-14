ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out 7 hot homes on the market across Denver

By Gigi Sukin
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f2FUN_0dldxoqx00

Metro Denver, which encompasses 1.4 million households, had fewer than 1,500 homes for sale at the end of 2021, compared to 2,541 last year, according to the latest data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

What they're saying: "Demand is not slowing, it is only limited by what is for sale," Nicole Reuth, a producing branch manager for Fairway Independent Mortgage in Englewood, said following the DMAR report presentation.

  • "What will put even more pressure on January's inventory is the unimaginable tragedy of the Marshall Fire. As thousands of people are displaced, many will look for replacement homes ... Those buyers were not in the market just a week ago," she added.

Earlier this week, Axios' Alayna Alvarez wrote: To rent or to buy, that is the question.

Despite the limited supply, we are here to tempt hopeful homeowners with some housing eye-candy. Here are some of the latest and greatest homes on the market.

1801 Wynkoop St., #309 — $640,000

Why we love it: This industrial Ice House condo was built in 1895, and its historic charm trickles through every inch. Building amenities include a fitness room, large rooftop deck and storage unit.

  • Neighborhood: LoDo
  • Realtor: Barbara Henderson — milehimodern
  • Specs: 1 bed, 1.5 baths, 1,128 square feet
  • Notable features: Center island with seating and contemporary pendant lighting. Built-in desk and two built-in Murphy beds. In-unit laundry. Two parking spaces.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mJMl_0dldxoqx00 1801 Wynkoop St. #309. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XBfiH_0dldxoqx00 1801 Wynkoop St. #309. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QV769_0dldxoqx00
1801 Wynkoop St. #309. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

805 E. 7th Ave., Unit 10 — $689,000

Why we love it: Modern finishes top off a space with indoor-outdoor connectivity and a flood of natural light in a flowing floor plan.

  • Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
  • Realtor: Rachel Gallegos — milehimodern
  • Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,890 square feet
  • Notable features: Front patio deck, tall ceilings, modern fireplace. Wine cooler and dry bar, large walk-in closet in primary suite. Attached two-car garage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15p4BB_0dldxoqx00
805 E. 7th Ave. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zafZh_0dldxoqx00 805 E. 7th Ave. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHQqO_0dldxoqx00
805 E. 7th Ave. Photo: Nate Polta/milehimodern

4690 Elm Court — $800,000

Why we love it: This oversized corner property has an actual white picket fence outlining the lot. A large backyard adds to the home's living and entertaining allure.

  • Neighborhood: Sunnyside
  • Realtor: Matthew Bryant — Elevation
  • Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 1864 square feet
  • Notable features: Decorative fireplace with custom mantle, high-end Samsung appliances. Second downstairs family room. Newly renovated features including furnace, central air conditioning, roof and windows.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXFr6_0dldxoqx00 4690 Elm Court. Photo: Virtuance https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Gjn4_0dldxoqx00 4690 Elm Court. Photo: Virtuance https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BxtaZ_0dldxoqx00 4690 Elm Court. Photo: Virtuance

6736 Mariposa Court — $865,000

Why we love it: The care and attention to detail with which this home has been updated is plain to see. Noteworthy fixtures include the custom staircase ironwork, the tailor-made tile work and hardwood floors from top to bottom.

  • Neighborhood: Midtown
  • Realtor: Grant Muller — Compass
  • Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,172 square feet
  • Notable features: Gas fireplace, JennAir appliances and induction range with Euro-style, soft-close cabinetry. Soaking tubs. Custom closets and organizers. Energy efficient with Nest thermostat.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZt6P_0dldxoqx00 6736 Mariposa Court. Photo: Zachary Cornwell https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OjmkT_0dldxoqx00 6736 Mariposa Court. Photo: Zachary Cornwell https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzlaF_0dldxoqx00 6736 Mariposa Court. Photo: Zachary Cornwell

7466 Pontiac Way — $875,000

Why we love it: Located on a four-home cul-de-sac, this fully updated residence has mountain views that can be seen from a covered patio.

  • Neighborhood: Centennial
  • Realtor: Matthew Bryant — Elevation
  • Specs: 5 beds, 4 baths, 2,875 square feet
  • Notable features: Completely updated kitchen. Covered patio with indoor/outdoor living space. Walk-in closet in primary suite, new carpeting throughout the second floor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dl0e6_0dldxoqx00 7466 Pontiac Way. Photo: Virtuance https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ih1jl_0dldxoqx00 7466 Pontiac Way. Photo: Virtuance https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asztx_0dldxoqx00 7466 Pontiac Way. Photo: Virtuance

764 S. Corona St. — $975,000

Why we love it: This gem built in the 1920 sits on a tree-lined street and is located just one block from Washington Park.

  • Neighborhood: Washington Park
  • Realtor: Carrie Wernecke — Camber Realty
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,879 square feet
  • Notable features: Original hardwood floors and mantel. Recently remodeled kitchen with floor-to-ceiling storage and slab granite countertops. Two garage spaces, with room for a third car.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikozA_0dldxoqx00 764 S. Corona St. Photo: Lefties Lens, Chase Citrowski https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HipwZ_0dldxoqx00 764 S. Corona St. Photo: Lefties Lens, Chase Citrowski https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5k8U_0dldxoqx00 764 S. Corona St. Photo: Lefties Lens, Chase Citrowski

423 Locust St. — $2,895,000

Why we love it: The primary bedroom has a spa-inspired bath with jetted tub and multi-head steam shower. I'm not a car person, but this garage is something special, with space for four cars in two bays, and ready for lifts for two additional vehicles.

  • Neighborhood: Crestmoor Park
  • Realtor: Susie Dews — Compass
  • Specs: 6 beds, 6 baths, 6,680 square feet
  • Notable features: Lower level 360 bottle wine room, shuffleboard, ping-pong table, dartboard, foosball table and pop-a-shot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18iDCP_0dldxoqx00 423 Locust St. Photo: Corey Anthony Photography https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8oPf_0dldxoqx00 423 Locust St. Photo: Corey Anthony Photography https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rJSt_0dldxoqx00 423 Locust St. Photo: Corey Anthony Photography

Denver restaurants return to hibernation amid COVID-19 surge

Restaurants and bars in the Denver area are being forced to pivot yet again as the Omicron variant and a labor shortage leave the service industry even more understaffed.What's happening: Businesses are curtailing their hours, canceling reservations and posting last-minute closures on social media amid the outbreaks. Some, like Owlette Bakery and Third Culture Bakery, have closed for good.Nearly a dozen spots have shuttered or restricted their hours in the past two weeks, Axios has found. They include Hoja, which is now closed two days a week, and Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar, which is no longer open Tuesdays.Others, like...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

What's in store for downtown Denver in 2022 and beyond

A shadow looming over downtown Denver, when it comes to its health and economic well-being, appears to be darkening with the dawn of 2022. Why it matters: Urban centers help define cities and attract tourists, conventions and companies. As the biggest city in the state, Denver is core to Colorado's economic development.State of play: Numerous factors are fueling uncertainty about the city's center, including the most severe COVID-19 surge since the start of the pandemic, which is shuttering businesses and thrusting many workers back out of their offices — if they ever returned at all.As of December, downtown traffic remained...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Here are 5 COVID-safe things to do in Denver this weekend

If you're not heading to the National Western Stock Show this weekend, but are looking for some low-key, COVID-safe fun, we've got a few ideas.🦬 Take a wildlife drive through Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, where you can birdwatch, hike and admire big beautiful bison donning snow-frosted fur. 🏃 Join a virtual 5K hosted by the Lafayette Oatmeal Festival, which begins 9:30am Saturday. Participants score a goodie bag and breakfast ticket for the festival, which is surprisingly known for the world's largest toppings bar.⛸️ Ice skate around the Downtown Denver Rink, which will remain open through Feb. 20. Other rinks in Longmont, Louisville, Avon and Fort Collins are also available. 🎥 Get comfy and watch "Don't Look Up," a new Netflix sci-fi comedy created by two Denverites. 🏀 Cheer on the Denver Nuggets today and Sunday, as well as the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Broncos, who both play Saturday.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

How to do sober January in Denver

Denver's boozy culture takes a break this month.What's happening: Americans increased their alcohol consumption amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now as we enter year three, many are contemplating a reset.The popularity of the decade-old "dry January" movement combined with the growing number of alcohol-free zones in Denver, makes it easier than ever to stay sober for the 31-day stretch.Why it matters: Colorado ranks in the top 10 states for excessive drinking, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.Alcohol disturbs sleep, disrupts diets and can contribute to anxiety and depression, according to Alcohol Change, a British organization that promotes "dry January."How to participate: You can find Denver's only sober bar in Jefferson Park. Awake serves mocktails, coffee and sells non-alcoholic beverages to-go.Grüvi is a Denver-based alcohol-free wine and beer maker that is easy to find on shelves.Kavasutra Kava Bar counts three locations in Colorado where it serves its alcohol-alternative beverages.Sober Safe, an events company, often hosts "sober sections" at Avalanche, Nuggets and University of Denver hockey games.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Subscribe here.
DENVER, CO
Homeless deaths spike in metro Denver

Data: Colorado Coalition for the Homeless; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/Axios Advocates for the homeless are preparing to conduct their annual census just as a new report has been released showing that the number of unhoused people dying in metro Denver has hit a six-year high.Driving the news: At least 269 people experiencing homelessness in the region died in 2021, a 21% jump from 2020 and a nearly 60% spike compared to five years earlier, according to the report from the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. Most fatalities resulted from drug overdoses and environmental exposure, data from the city's medical examiner's office...
DENVER, CO
Axios

Denver trash pickup is changing — what you need to know

The day your trash is collected in Denver will most likely change starting Jan. 3 — but it will vary by neighborhood. What's happening: The city's transportation department announced new routes that will reduce trash pickups to four days and require 70% of Denver customers to set out bins out on a different day.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Holiday helper: 5 festive Denver activities this week

The year may be ending, but the fun sure isn't.What's happening: Here are some of the top things to do in Denver over the holidays.🎵 Catch a showing of Disney's "A Muppet Christmas Carol in Concert," featuring a screening of the movie with live performances of the film's score by the Colorado Symphony on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. 🧠 Test your knowledge at Fiction Beer's holiday-themed trivia night Thursday, when you will be asked questions on history, traditions and current events with chances to win prizes throughout the night. 🍺 On Christmas evening, join Bierstadt Lagerhaus' Orphan's Christmas Party for...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

