Check out 7 hot homes on the market across Denver
Metro Denver, which encompasses 1.4 million households, had fewer than 1,500 homes for sale at the end of 2021, compared to 2,541 last year, according to the latest data from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.
What they're saying: "Demand is not slowing, it is only limited by what is for sale," Nicole Reuth, a producing branch manager for Fairway Independent Mortgage in Englewood, said following the DMAR report presentation.
- "What will put even more pressure on January's inventory is the unimaginable tragedy of the Marshall Fire. As thousands of people are displaced, many will look for replacement homes ... Those buyers were not in the market just a week ago," she added.
Earlier this week, Axios' Alayna Alvarez wrote: To rent or to buy, that is the question.
Despite the limited supply, we are here to tempt hopeful homeowners with some housing eye-candy. Here are some of the latest and greatest homes on the market.
1801 Wynkoop St., #309 — $640,000
Why we love it: This industrial Ice House condo was built in 1895, and its historic charm trickles through every inch. Building amenities include a fitness room, large rooftop deck and storage unit.
- Neighborhood: LoDo
- Realtor: Barbara Henderson — milehimodern
- Specs: 1 bed, 1.5 baths, 1,128 square feet
- Notable features: Center island with seating and contemporary pendant lighting. Built-in desk and two built-in Murphy beds. In-unit laundry. Two parking spaces.
805 E. 7th Ave., Unit 10 — $689,000
Why we love it: Modern finishes top off a space with indoor-outdoor connectivity and a flood of natural light in a flowing floor plan.
- Neighborhood: Capitol Hill
- Realtor: Rachel Gallegos — milehimodern
- Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,890 square feet
- Notable features: Front patio deck, tall ceilings, modern fireplace. Wine cooler and dry bar, large walk-in closet in primary suite. Attached two-car garage.
4690 Elm Court — $800,000
Why we love it: This oversized corner property has an actual white picket fence outlining the lot. A large backyard adds to the home's living and entertaining allure.
- Neighborhood: Sunnyside
- Realtor: Matthew Bryant — Elevation
- Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 1864 square feet
- Notable features: Decorative fireplace with custom mantle, high-end Samsung appliances. Second downstairs family room. Newly renovated features including furnace, central air conditioning, roof and windows.
6736 Mariposa Court — $865,000
Why we love it: The care and attention to detail with which this home has been updated is plain to see. Noteworthy fixtures include the custom staircase ironwork, the tailor-made tile work and hardwood floors from top to bottom.
- Neighborhood: Midtown
- Realtor: Grant Muller — Compass
- Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,172 square feet
- Notable features: Gas fireplace, JennAir appliances and induction range with Euro-style, soft-close cabinetry. Soaking tubs. Custom closets and organizers. Energy efficient with Nest thermostat.
7466 Pontiac Way — $875,000
Why we love it: Located on a four-home cul-de-sac, this fully updated residence has mountain views that can be seen from a covered patio.
- Neighborhood: Centennial
- Realtor: Matthew Bryant — Elevation
- Specs: 5 beds, 4 baths, 2,875 square feet
- Notable features: Completely updated kitchen. Covered patio with indoor/outdoor living space. Walk-in closet in primary suite, new carpeting throughout the second floor.
764 S. Corona St. — $975,000
Why we love it: This gem built in the 1920 sits on a tree-lined street and is located just one block from Washington Park.
- Neighborhood: Washington Park
- Realtor: Carrie Wernecke — Camber Realty
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,879 square feet
- Notable features: Original hardwood floors and mantel. Recently remodeled kitchen with floor-to-ceiling storage and slab granite countertops. Two garage spaces, with room for a third car.
423 Locust St. — $2,895,000
Why we love it: The primary bedroom has a spa-inspired bath with jetted tub and multi-head steam shower. I'm not a car person, but this garage is something special, with space for four cars in two bays, and ready for lifts for two additional vehicles.
- Neighborhood: Crestmoor Park
- Realtor: Susie Dews — Compass
- Specs: 6 beds, 6 baths, 6,680 square feet
- Notable features: Lower level 360 bottle wine room, shuffleboard, ping-pong table, dartboard, foosball table and pop-a-shot.
