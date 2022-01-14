ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 to kick off season with new bosses

Cover picture for the articleJan.14 - Two Formula 1 teams are kicking off 2022 with major top management changes. It is believed Otmar Szafnauer, who has now left Aston Martin, will imminently be unveiled as having switched to the top job at Renault-owned Alpine. Aston Martin, insisting that it has "a little time...

