Citigroup Shares Slide After Fourth-Quarter Profit Declines 26%

First Midwest Bank made $44 million in profit in the fourth quarter, a 12% decline from the $50 million it made in the third quarter of the year. The Chicago-based bank, which is being bought by Old National Bank in Evansville, made 39 cents per share in profit in the fourth quarter, down from 44 cents per share in the third quarter but up from 33 cents per quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, when it turned a $37 million profit.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO