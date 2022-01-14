ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citigroup Shares Slide After Fourth-Quarter Profit Declines 26%

By Fred Imbert, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company's net income dropped 26% to $3.2 billion. Citigroup cited an increase in expenses for the sharp decline. Citigroup reported an 18% year-over-year rise in operating expenses to $13.5 billion for the quarter. Citigroup shares fell more than 1% on Friday after the banking giant reported a steep...

South Korea
