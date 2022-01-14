What to do in Denver over MLK Day weekend

Thousands of Denverites will come together Monday to honor the legacy of civil rights giant Martin Luther King, Jr. at the city's annual Marade , a combined march and parade.

Context: The event — one of the largest MLK celebrations in the country — is back in person this year for its 37th anniversary after going virtual in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Here are a few more ideas to put on your weekend radar:

🤠 Head down to the National Western Stock Show for the second weekend of boot-scootin' fun.

🩰 Buy tickets to see the Dance Theatre of Harlem — an 18-member company that uses ballet to celebrate African American culture — perform at the Robert and Judi Newman Center on Friday or Saturday.

🍻 Grab beers at Oasis Brewing Company , which is holding a fundraiser all weekend for victims of the Marshall Fire.

