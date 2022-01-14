ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do in Denver over MLK Day weekend

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
 6 days ago
Thousands of Denverites will come together Monday to honor the legacy of civil rights giant Martin Luther King, Jr. at the city's annual Marade , a combined march and parade.

Context: The event — one of the largest MLK celebrations in the country — is back in person this year for its 37th anniversary after going virtual in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Here are a few more ideas to put on your weekend radar:

🤠 Head down to the National Western Stock Show for the second weekend of boot-scootin' fun.

🩰 Buy tickets to see the Dance Theatre of Harlem — an 18-member company that uses ballet to celebrate African American culture — perform at the Robert and Judi Newman Center on Friday or Saturday.

🍻 Grab beers at Oasis Brewing Company , which is holding a fundraiser all weekend for victims of the Marshall Fire.

