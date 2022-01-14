ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

For BP, car chargers to overtake pumps in profitability race

By Ron Bousso
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFavF_0dldwlst00

LONDON (Reuters) - BP says its fast electric vehicle chargers are on the cusp of becoming more profitable than filling up a petrol car.

The milestone will mark a significant moment for BP which wants to shift away from oil and expand operations in power markets and around electric vehicles (EV).

EV charging has for years been a loss-making business as a whole for BP and rivals as they invest heavily in its expansion. The division is not expected to turn profitable before 2025 but on a margin basis, BP’s fast battery charging points, which can replenish a battery within minutes, are nearing levels they see from filling up with petrol.

“If I think about a tank of fuel versus a fast charge, we are nearing a place where the business fundamentals on the fast charge are better than they are on the fuel,” BP’s head of customers and products Emma Delaney told Reuters.

Strong and rising demand for rapid battery chargers in Britain and Europe, has already brought profit margins close to those for traditional petrol filling, she said.

Delaney did not disclose profit and loss for EV charging or when overall profit from the business could eclipse traditional fuel. In 2020 BP reported a gross margins for retail fuel sales of $3.5 billion. Its customers and products division made $2.6 billion in net profit in the first nine months of 2021, around 17% of the company’s total profit.

The company also said that electricity sales for EV charging grew 45% in the third quarter of 2021 from the previous quarter.

According to consultancy Thunder Said Energy, the traditional fuel retail margin at petrol stations is about 17 cents per gallon, roughly 0.4 cents per kilowatt hour.

London-based BP plans to grow its EV charging business in the coming years to 70,000 charging points by 2030 from 11,000 now.

Like rivals including Royal Dutch Shell, BP’s retail business, which includes fuel sales and convenience stores, is highly profitable and central in its energy transition strategy.

“Overall, we see a huge opportunity in fast charging for consumers and businesses, as well as fleet services more generally - that’s where we see the growth, and where we see the margins,” Delaney said.

Shell aims to have 500,000 charging points globally by 2025. On Thursday it opened its first ultra-fast EV charging station in London, which can charge 80% of a car battery in 10 minutes.

While rivals like Shell are investing in a range of charging technologies including tens of thousands of slower, low voltage, on-street charging points in Britain and elsewhere, BP is focusing on fast and ultra-fast charging technology.

“We’ve made a choice to really go after high speed, on the go charging - rather than slow lamppost charging for example,” Delaney said.

Fast charging, defined as more than 50 kilowatt, and super-fast charging at more than 150 kilowatt, are however expensive to install as they require large investment in heavy-duty power infrastructure.

“Historically, many operators have struggled to make money out of EV charging, that’s been like the worst kept secret in the industry,” said Adrian Del Maestro, director at PwC Strategy&.

The drive to expand EV charging points also aims at keeping a strong stream of customers at BP’s petrol stations and their adjacent convenience stores.

“There has been a land grab by charge point operators, including the oil majors, to buy real estate and build infrastructure, with a view to generating growth revenues in the future,” Del Maestro said.

Comments / 1

Related
AutoExpress

37 per cent rise in public electric car chargers

Official figures revealed by the Department for Transport show the number of public charge points for electric cars rose by 37 per cent in 2021. That amounts to 7,600 new devices, which means, as of January 1, 2022, there were a total of 28,375 public charge points available, of which 5,156 were rapid chargers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Blink Charging To Supply Electric Vehicle Chargers To GM Car Dealerships

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) said it is deploying EV chargers at General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. Blink said it supplies IQ 200 Level 2 chargers to participating GM dealerships. Working with ABM Industries Inc (NYSE: ABM), Blink has already started shipping chargers to selected GM dealerships.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Royal Dutch Shell#Europe#Infrastructure#Oil Majors#Vehicles#Bp#Ev#Thunder Said Energy
WYTV.com

Best portable electric car charger

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Although you are prepared to stride boldly into the future with the purchase of a hybrid or entirely electric vehicle, the sad fact remains that many towns and cities lack the required infrastructure to make charging your car safe and easy. Fortunately, by purchasing a portable electric car charger, you can ensure that you can always fill up your battery bank by charging your car indoors and outdoors. With a top-of-the-line unit like the Pulsar Plus 40 Amp NEMA Ultra Compact Level 2 Electric Vehicle Smart Charger in your trunk, you can enjoy high tech electric vehicle charging with monitoring capabilities, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and much more.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Oil majors help spare FTSE from heavy drop

Strong performances from the UK’s oil majors helped the FTSE 100 avoid the malaise that beset many of its international peers on Tuesday.The index avoided the huge drops seen in New York where traders came back from a three-day weekend in a negative mood.It closed down 0.6% after dropping 47.68 points to 7,563.55.As Brent crude oil hit a fresh seven-year high, ending the day at 87.03 dollars per barrel, it helped oil companies around the world to buck the trend.A sharp rise in global bond yields has sent European stock markets into retreat today over concern that higher inflationary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

Oil drops as investors scoop up profits after U.S. inventory build

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday, after rising to seven-year highs this week, as investors took profits after a build in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, though overall sentiment remained solid due to concerns over tight supply and geopolitical risks. Brent crude futures dropped $1.52, or...
TRAFFIC
ngtnews.com

Blink Charging to Deploy EV Chargers to GM North American Car Dealerships

Blink Charging Co., an owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, is deploying EV chargers at General Motors (GM) dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. Working with facility solutions provider ABM, Blink is supplying its IQ 200 Level 2 chargers to participating GM dealerships across North America.
CARS
Reuters

BMW cautious on bringing batteries in-house despite rising sales

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - BMW won't scale up its own battery cell production for electric cars until the technology has developed further, the German company said on Thursday, taking a more cautious approach than some rivals despite record brand sales in 2021. The automaker, which was also upbeat about...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Car seller Lookers anticipates record yearly profit

Car dealerships group Lookers expects record underlying profit before tax ahead of company compiled market consensus of £82 million for 2021. In a trading update, the firm noted a strong balance sheet, with net cash of about £8 million as of December 31 2021, compared to £40.7 million net debt in 2020.
ECONOMY
NBC News

Peloton to halt production of its Bikes, treadmills as demand wanes

Peloton is temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products as consumer demand wanes and the company looks to control costs, according to internal documents obtained by CNBC. Peloton plans to pause Bike production for two months, from February to March, the documents show. It already halted production of its...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil falls as U.S. inventory build prompts profit-taking

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged on Friday, after rising to seven-year highs this week, as an increase in U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles prompted investors to take profits from the rally. Brent crude futures dropped $2.46, or 2.8%, to $85.92 a barrel by 0136 GMT. The contract earlier fell...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy