The Hornets are taking Gordon Hayward to new heights. Why he loves living in Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Matchup Preview (1/19/22) The streaking Charlotte Hornets will head north to Boston to face the Celtics in TD Garden. The last time these two teams played, the game went to overtime, where Boston was eventually able to pull away by a score of 140-129. Boston has had an underwhelming season thus far, consistently hovering just above or below .500. The Celtics don’t have any injuries to deal with, which is a positive if they try and make a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season. Marcus Smart is in COVID protocols but is listed as questionable for this game, while Robert Williams III missed the C’s last game due to the birth of his child. Williams should be back, and Smart could be returning, too. The Hornets are in a similar situation, with no significant injuries. The only player on the injury report is Kelly Oubre Jr, who is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. This game should be a close one, especially considering the result the last time they played, so look below at who I got pulling this one out!

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO