The Hornets are taking Gordon Hayward to new heights. Why he loves living in Charlotte

By Roderick Boone
Island Packet Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGordon Hayward isn’t satisfied with his season. Although he’s topping his career averages in every major statistically category in his second...

www.islandpacket.com

Rod Boone – Miles Bridges Can Be a Part of a Hornets Big 3

Charlotte is the 5th youngest team in the NBA, yet they are four games above .500 and appeared primed for a return to the NBA postseason this spring. Their record has to do with being a good home team, head coach James Borrego being vastly underrated, the continued development of LaMelo Ball, the steady play of veterans, and the emergence of Miles Bridges. Bridges has elevated his game this season and is the front-runner to be the NBA's Most Improved Player this season. He's having this type of season, after not being extended over the summer, as he turned down...
Gordon Hayward Reveals Mindset For First Game Back At TD Garden

Gordon Hayward on Wednesday will return to TD Garden for the first time since he signed with the Charlotte Hornets as a free agent in 2020, and he is expecting to feel some emotions about returning to his former home stadium. Hayward signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Hayward
Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions

The Charlotte Hornets (24-20) visit TD Garden Wednesday to take on the Boston Celtics (23-22). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Hornets vs. Celtics odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Hornets are one of the hottest teams...
The Hornets are changing their culture. Their win over Boston puts the NBA on notice

Don’t think they weren’t aware of their latest feat. These Charlotte Hornets have broken down barriers over this past week and change, accomplishing things that previously seemed beyond reach. They aren’t fazed at all by the backbreaking losing skids that preceded many of their arrivals with the franchise, opting to simply shrug it off and pretend they never existed. Until they are shattered into pieces anyway.
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics 1/19/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Matchup Preview (1/19/22) The streaking Charlotte Hornets will head north to Boston to face the Celtics in TD Garden. The last time these two teams played, the game went to overtime, where Boston was eventually able to pull away by a score of 140-129. Boston has had an underwhelming season thus far, consistently hovering just above or below .500. The Celtics don’t have any injuries to deal with, which is a positive if they try and make a push for the playoffs in the second half of the season. Marcus Smart is in COVID protocols but is listed as questionable for this game, while Robert Williams III missed the C’s last game due to the birth of his child. Williams should be back, and Smart could be returning, too. The Hornets are in a similar situation, with no significant injuries. The only player on the injury report is Kelly Oubre Jr, who is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. This game should be a close one, especially considering the result the last time they played, so look below at who I got pulling this one out!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
Celtics Shed Salary, Acquire Bol Bol In 3-Team Trade With Nuggets And Spurs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are taking a flyer on injured center Bol Bol while also getting closer to avoiding the luxury tax. The Celtics have reportedly reached a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets that will bring Bol and PJ Dozier to Boston. In the deal, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski late Tuesday night, Boston is sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio while Denver is receiving Bryn Forbes from the Spurs. Hernangomez was barely playing for the Celtics, so the move is mostly to shed his nearly $7 million salary to help Boston...
