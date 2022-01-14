Simpson Wrestling Team Schedule Change

For the second time this season, PCM’s basketball squads completed a doubleheader sweep of Saydel in a Heart of Iowa Conference Doubleheader Tuesday night. The Mustangs’ girls broke their five-game losing streak by knocking off the Eagles, 48-42. PCM outscored the Eagles in the fourth quarter, 16-6 to pull away with the victory. Addison Steenhoek led the way in scoring, knocking in 20 points, including making 11 of 14 free throws. With the win, PCM’s record now stands at 4-11 on the season and 4-5 in Heart of Iowa Conference play.
