Simpson Wrestling Team Schedule Change

It is a busy evening of sports at Knoxville as the Panther Bowling and Wrestling Squads will be in action. The bowlers will host Clarke at Statesman Lanes in Oskaloosa. The Panthers begin a busy late week and weekend with tonight’s meet and Saturday taking on Oskaloosa. The wrestlers will head to Colfax-Mingo to take on the Tiger-Hawks and Iowa Valley in a triangular tonight. The Panthers have not seen any action in over a week due to the snowstorm last weekend canceling their Centerville meet on Saturday. The wrestlers are also heading into a busy time after tonight, they head to the I-35 Invitational on Saturday.

