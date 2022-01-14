ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLK Diversity Celebration Fundraiser, honors Dr. King’s impact around the world

By Autumn Pitchure
 6 days ago

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — On Friday, Jan. 14, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Diversity Breakfast Celebration to honor his life and legacy.

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the American 1 Credit Union Event Center in Jackson.

Community leaders and members will gather for breakfast and acknowledge Dr. King’s impact around the world and in the Jackson community.

The celebration will kick off with Jackson students showcasing visual pieces of artwork they created inspired by Dr. King.

While members gaze at the gallery, students will also share some of Dr. King’s most famous quotes that continue to move people today.

The artwork displayed is a part of the Art and Voice of MLK Contest hosted by the Jackson District Library .

Students based their artwork off of one of the five prompts they were assigned that related to Dr. King’s sermons and speeches.

Three winners for each category will be announced at the breakfast and all works will be publicly displayed from Jan.15 to 29.

The event will also feature a keynote speaker and a variety of Dr. King’s most famous speeches, which will later be discussed.

The event does require an admissions sponsors fee with proceeds going towards the non-profit organization ‘Challenge Day’.

Officials say the funds will help build empathy and compassion for seventh graders in the Jackson community.

The funds will also contribute to a scholarship fund for a Jackson County student of color, to help them continue their education at surrounding colleges.

