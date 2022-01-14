ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Vinci now Brazil’s top international airport operator

By Rod Sweet
globalconstructionreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVinci Airports took over Brazil’s Manaus airport this week on 12 January under a 30-year concession contract awarded by Infraero, a Brazilian public airport infrastructure company, in April 2021. Six other airports in the region –...

www.globalconstructionreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Uber to end Uber Eats operations in Brazil -report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Uber has decided to end its food delivery operations in Brazil, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Thursday, saying the company’s delivery services are expected to be halted from March 7. According to Brazil Journal, which mentioned sources close to the matter, the move...
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

Xinjiang airports resume int'l cargo operations

URUMQI, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Airports in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have resumed their international cargo operations as part of efforts to stabilize global industrial and supply chains. Diwopu International Airport in the regional capital Urumqi and Kashgar International Airport in the southern Xinjiang city of Kashgar have...
WORLD
ftnnews.com

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen's Contribution to Malaysia Airports Group's Operations

Monthly passenger movements for the Malaysia Airports group of airports including Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (ISG) in Turkey crossed the five million mark for the first time in 2021 in December. The Group registered a total of 5.35 million passenger movements where Malaysia operations contributed 3.11 million or 58%,...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

1/5th Of Lufthansa’s 747 Operations Now Use The -400

One-fifth of Lufthansa’s Boeing 747 operations this month will use the older Boeing 747-400 according to the airline’s schedule data. The German flag carrier brought back the aging jumbo jets late last year, breaking a pattern set by many of the type’s operators after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Manaus#Amazon Rainforest#Brazilian#Sul
ZDNet

IBM announces new leader for operations in Brazil

IBM has announced a new leader for its Brazil operations, a year after it made major senior-level changes involving Brazilian executives. Marcelo Braga has been appointed as president and technology leader for the subsidiary. He replaces Katia Vaskys, an executive that had been working at the Big Blue since 2010 and was named general manager for Brazil in January 2021 as part of a leadership reshuffle. She leaves the organisation in March.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. As aid trickles into the South Pacific nation of Tonga, devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami, an Australian aid flight was forced to return to base due to a positive COVID-19 case onboard, a defence official said on Friday. All crew had returned negative rapid antigen tests before departure, but PCR tests later showed the positive result. The supplies were moved to another flight that took off on Friday.
WORLD
The Independent

UK councils investing millions in factory farming through their pension funds

UK councils are investing millions in factory farming through their staff pension funds, new analysis has found, prompting environment and animal rights campaigners to call for more “climate-conscious” financing. An estimated £238m of investments in industrial livestock companies are held by local authorities pension funds, according to an assessment by the campaign groups Feedback and World Animal Protection. Local authorities have previously come under fire for investing billions in fossil fuels through pension funds, and six have already committed to divesting their portfolios. Campaigners argue the “next frontier” of divestment should be in factory farming, pointing to the industry’s carbon...
AGRICULTURE
globalconstructionreview.com

Taiwan government’s “Sun Rock” to aid transition to green power

Dutch architect MVRDV has designed the “Sun Rock” development for Taiwanese utility Taipower. Based in Changhua Coastal Industrial Park, near to Taichung on Taiwan’s western side, Sun Rock will be used to store and maintain sustainable energy equipment. It will also contain offices and a public gallery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
globalconstructionreview.com

Vinci win €391m Auckland road contract

A joint venture between HEB Construction, a New Zealand subsidiary of Vinci, and New Zealand contractor Fulton Hogan, has won a €391m deal to design and build a road to the southeast of Auckland. Work on the Takitimu North Link includes construction of a 6.8km, four-lane road, as well...
POLITICS
globalconstructionreview.com

Tanzania and Burundi agree on $900m rail link

The government of Tanzania has signed an agreement to extend its standard gauge railway (SGR) to Gitega, the capital of neighbouring Burundi. Tanzania’s finance minister Mwigulu Nchemba and his Burundian counterpart Makame Mbarawa signed the agreement. Mwigulu said the 282km section, which is expected to cost no more than $900m would be financed jointly by the two countries’ governments.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. crude exports ramp up as global demand recovers

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude exports are ramping up due to increasing demand from Asia and Europe and recovering U.S. production from the lows of the coronavirus pandemic. Surging worldwide demand, supply outages and international political tension have stoked worries around crude supplies, boosting oil prices to...
INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

The World's Massive Need For More Solar Panels Has One Shiny Catch

There's a major catch to the world's need for solar panels, a new analysis suggests. The booming solar panel market – which is critical for a clean energy future – could demand close to half the world's aluminum by 2050. Thankfully, there are ways we can mitigate this.  Unlike more precious metals, such as the lithium and cobalt used in rechargeable batteries, the scarcity of aluminum is not the issue; in fact, it is the most abundant metal on Earth. But the production of pure aluminum which is used in solar panel frames comes with a huge energy cost that could translate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

European lottery group Allwyn to list on NYSE with blank check firm Cohn Robbins

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech businessman Karel Komarek’s European lottery group Allwyn Entertainment will list on the New York Stock Exchange in combination with blank check acquisition company Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, the companies said on Friday. The transaction will put the combined firm’s enterprise value at approximately $9.3 billion, they...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy