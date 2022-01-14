ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palantir Stock: 3 Reasons Why It Is Undervalued

By Samuel Smith
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Palantir - along with the broader disruptive tech sector - has taken a beating lately. Data analytics and artificial intelligence powerhouse Palantir Technologies (PLTR) roared out of the gate in the wake of its direct listing in 2020:. However, since then the stock has taken a beating:. Despite the...

MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) dropped 0.57% to $301.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Microsoft Corp. closed $48.07 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palantir Technologies#Raytheon Technologies#Ipo#Palantir Stock#Pltr#Qqq#Ark Investment#Arkk
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 1.34% to $2,666.15 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $353.18 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

BigCommerce, Blend Labs stocks surge after Palantir co-founder touts stocks

BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock jumps 6.3% and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) surges 9.0% after Joe Lonsdale, manager partner at 8VC and Palantir co-founder, says both stocks look "really cheap." The venture capital investor said he's bullish on BigCommerce (BIGC) after he got to know the CEO. He sees the stock's recent...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Lucid Stock: What You Should Know About The Lock-Up Expiration

The remaining 77% of Lucid shares that were previously held in lock-up will be fully released after January 23rd if related shareholders wish to sell their positions. While the market continues to suffer from extended declines in response to the imminent tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve, Lucid's (Nasdaq: LCID) stock has been largely resilient. The stock even showed a steep intra-day jump of as much as 15% to $43.29 on January 7th at market close despite benchmark declines observed across both the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Lucid's price performance has largely sustained above the $40-level throughout last week's trading session. Although the stock briefly succumbed to broader market declines on Tuesday and traded down by more than 7% from last week's closing price, it rebounded on Wednesday to trade above $40.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Why Has Abbott Stock Dropped In January And Is A Rebound Likely?

Abbott Laboratories has seen its shares come down in recent weeks. Interest rate movements and COVID themes played a role in that. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a quality medtech company and a Dividend Aristocrat. The company offers reliable dividends and exposure to the growing healthcare industry. Its shares have come down from recent highs, but they are still not trading at an inexpensive valuation. I do believe that an immediate rebound is far from guaranteed. Investors might be better off waiting for an even more attractive entry point.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Why 2022 Might Be The Best Year Yet To Invest In Farfetch Stock

I invested in Farfetch back in 2020, and I had to stomach a boom and bust in the stock price. Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has been part of my personal portfolio for close to two years, and I have seen both ups and downs with my investment as the stock has continued to be highly volatile ever since the dawn of the pandemic. At one point last year, my investment in Farfetch was up a staggering 300%, and even after having a nightmarish 2021, I am still in the green thanks to investing in Farfetch at the height of the pandemic. I feel lucky to be in the green still, but looking at the story of the company more carefully, I now believe 2022 - not 2020 - could be the best year to invest in this e-commerce company that is promising to revolutionize the luxury retail industry. I have a couple of reasons to think so, which I will outline in this article.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF is debuted by U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced the debut of the Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSE:SEA), which begins trading today on the New York Stock Exchange. SEA aims to offer diversified access to the global shipping and freight businesses. The fund is made up of stocks listed on both developed and emerging market exchanges across the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

AT&T Stock: There's A Lot At Stake Right Now

On January 26th, the management team at entertainment and telecommunications conglomerate AT&T (T) is due to report financial performance for the fourth quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. This will be an interesting time to take stock of where the company currently is and determine to what extent management is capable of accurately forecasting financial performance and delivering on those expectations. Heading into the quarterly release, there are a few key things that investors would be wise to watch for. These are metrics or events that could have a material impact on the outlook of the company in the years to come. And given how volatile the company has been at the hands of shareholders recently and how undervalued shares look today, the end result could be significantly positive or significantly negative for shareholders.
STOCKS
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

