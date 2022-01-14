Palantir Stock: 3 Reasons Why It Is Undervalued

I invested in Farfetch back in 2020, and I had to stomach a boom and bust in the stock price. Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has been part of my personal portfolio for close to two years, and I have seen both ups and downs with my investment as the stock has continued to be highly volatile ever since the dawn of the pandemic. At one point last year, my investment in Farfetch was up a staggering 300%, and even after having a nightmarish 2021, I am still in the green thanks to investing in Farfetch at the height of the pandemic. I feel lucky to be in the green still, but looking at the story of the company more carefully, I now believe 2022 - not 2020 - could be the best year to invest in this e-commerce company that is promising to revolutionize the luxury retail industry. I have a couple of reasons to think so, which I will outline in this article.

