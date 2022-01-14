ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

December CPI Data Suggests U.S. Inflation May Be Stabilizing But Hasn't Peaked Yet

By PIMCO
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The unusual holiday shopping season and recovering travel drove strong price gains in December, while shelter price inflation appears to be stabilizing at an elevated level. While the overall pace of core U.S. inflation in December 2021 remained strong, underlying details in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data suggested some stabilization...

seekingalpha.com

AFP

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Core Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Real Gdp#Pimco#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ShareCast

Euro area CPI rises as expected in December on inflation in services

The cost of living in the single currency bloc rose as expected last month amid a jump in services and energy prices. Eurostat confirmed that, in seasonally adjusted terms, consumer prices in the euro area rose at a month-on-month pace of 0.4% in December. That pushed the year-on-year rate of...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Seeking Alpha

Real Rates Are Rising - Sell Gold

Real interest rates are rising and will likely continue to rise. Gold is a commodity, and as such it does not produce any cash flows. So, how to value gold as an asset? There are several drivers of gold price, based on historical data:. Gold as an inflation hedge. Gold...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Data Update 2 For 2022: U.S. Stocks Kept Winning In 2021, But...

Foreign markets had a mixed year. Leading into 2021, the big questions facing investors were about how quickly economies would recover from COVID, with the assumption that the virus would fade during the year and the pressures that the resulting growth would put on inflation. In a post at the start of 2021, I argued that while stocks entered the year at elevated levels, especially on historic metrics (such as PE ratios), they were priced to deliver reasonable returns, relative to very low risk-free rates (with the treasury bond rate at 0.93% at the start of 2021). At the start of 2022, it feels like Groundhog Day, with the same questions about economic growth and inflation looming for the year, and the same judgment about stocks, i.e., that they look expensive. In this post, I will begin with a historical assessment of stock returns in the recent past, then move on to evaluate the returns that investors can expect to make, given how they are priced at the start of 2022, and end with a do-it-yourself valuation of the index right now.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Fed Rate Increase Coming Soon

It seems that an undue amount of media speculation is allocated to whether or not the Federal Reserve will adjust Fed Fund rates. It seems that an undue amount of media speculation is allocated to whether or not the Federal Reserve will adjust Fed Fund rates. The history of Fed...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Bank boss warns inflation pressures may stay until the end of 2023

Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey has warned over mounting signs that inflation pressures may last longer than first thought.The Bank’s governor told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee that financial markets now do not expect energy prices to start easing back until the the second half of 2023.Until a few months ago, wholesale gas prices had been expected to start falling next summer.He said it was a “big shift” and suggested it may impact the Bank’s expectations that higher levels of inflation would be only temporary.I have to be honest with you, that's a very great concernAndrew Bailey, Bank of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fed study on digital currency leans to role for banks

The Federal Reserve on Thursday released a highly anticipated report on central bank digital currencies that suggested it is leaning toward having banks and other financial firms, rather than the Fed itself, manage digital accounts for customers.A central bank digital currency would differ in some key ways from the online and digital payments that millions of Americans already conduct. It wouldn’t necessarily require the user to have a bank account. The Fed’s paper, while stressing that no final decisions have been reached, said it would likely follow an “intermediate model” for a digital dollar under which banks or payment...
ECONOMY
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

