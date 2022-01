Stocks made a very big Intraday reversal on Jan. 20. The intraday price action on Jan. 20 may better explain what's happening in the market than in recent memory. Prices on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq raced higher at the start of the day, soaring by roughly 1.5% and 2%, respectively. That rally peaked by 11 AM, and by 1 PM, the rally was finished, and stocks started to sell off aggressively. The S&P 500 ended the day lower by more than 1%, while the NASDAQ Composite finished down by more than 1.2%.

