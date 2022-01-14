ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former law enforcement officers and security experts highlight the National Security Challenges of weakening encryption

hawaiitelegraph.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The need for encryption was underscored by some of India's top cybersecurity experts, and former law enforcement officers at the launch of the joint study byLt Gen (Dr) Rajesh Pant, India's National Cybersecurity Coordinator, who released the report, pointed out that encryption is critical...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Communications Security#National Security#Computer Security#Cia#Ani Businesswire India#Bylt Gen#Whatsapp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Chinese spy who targeted UK Prime Ministers: Communist agent was in David Cameron's delegation to China, got an award from Theresa May and paid for MP's trip to Beijing over a decade in halls of power

A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Profile: Christine Lee, the woman at centre of MI5 security warning

As recently as 2019, Christine Lee was being awarded and congratulated personally by then prime minister, Theresa May, for helping Chinese-British cooperation and had been photographed with David Cameron during his time at No 10. Three years on, however, and the Chinese-British relationship has dramatically changed. Now at the centre...
U.K.
The Independent

US regulators aiming at illegal and anticompetitive mergers

U.S. competition regulators have mounted an effort to tighten enforcement against illegal mergers, in line with President Joe Biden’s mandate for greater scrutiny to big business combinations. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday they are seeking public comment on how current merger guidelines can be updated to better detect and prevent illegal and anticompetitive deals in an increasingly consolidating corporate marketplace. The agencies are stressing the importance of robust competition to the economy, workers, consumers and small businesses.“Our country depends on competition to drive progress, innovation, and prosperity,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

CIA report: no evidence linking Havana Syndrome cases to a foreign country

A CIA investigation has not found evidence that a foreign country was responsible for mysterious ailments suffered by hundreds of U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials in multiple countries in recent years. Most of the illnesses appear related to previously undiagnosed medical conditions or stress, according to an interim report by...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Polish chief auditor seeks to question leader over spying

Poland's chief auditor said Tuesday that he plans to initiate an audit into the state's supervision of the secret services following revelations of illegal surveillance of government critics with powerful spyware.Marian Banas, president of the Supreme Audit Office, an independent institution charged with ensuring public funds are spent properly, spoke before a Senate committee investigating the use of Pegasus, spyware produced by Israel's NSO Group “Taking into account the recent events related to the security of the state and citizens, I made a decision to initiate immediate urgent monitoring of state supervision over secret services,” Banas said.He said he...
EUROPE
The Independent

Home Secretary warns there will be more agents like Chinese spy Christine Lee

The Home Secretary has said it is likely there will be more national security alerts like that issued over a Chinese spy engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of the ruling communist party.Priti Patel said the UK had “other adversaries” who would “look to interfere or come into our country in some shape and way” after it was revealed a senior Labour MP received more than £500,000 in donations from Christine Ching Kui Lee before MI5 issued a warning she was a Chinese agent.Barry Gardiner received the donations – mainly to cover staffing costs in his office – over a...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy