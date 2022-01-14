ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Syria signs up to China’s Belt and Road Initiative

By David Rogers
globalconstructionreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyria has begun the process of joining China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the hope of attracting investment to rebuild its cities and infrastructure. The civil war that broke out in 2011 is thought to have caused at least $120bn of physical damage and to have displaced half of the...

www.globalconstructionreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Power cuts heat up interest in Syria’s traditional bathhouses

Damascus (Reuters) – Syria’s traditional bathhouses once drew in customers seeking to relax in their leisure time. Now some families head there out of necessity, fed up with taking a cold shower at home because frequent power cuts after a decade of conflict mean their electric heaters don’t work.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

China foreign minister in Sri Lanka to discuss Belt and Road

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Sri Lanka on Sunday seeking to advance Beijing s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative as the island nation tries to rescue itself from a foreign currency and debt crisis, partly due to infrastructure built with Chinese loans that don’t generate revenue.Wang arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday from the Maldives on the last leg of a multi-city trip that also took him to Eritrea, Kenya and Comoros in Africa.In Sri Lanka, Wang was scheduled to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Later, Wang and Prime Minister Rajapaksa were...
INDIA
Foreign Policy

The Pointlessness of America’s Syria Sanctions

At the height of the civil war, Syrians fled heavy bombardment to save their lives, but now most of those who stayed back are determined to escape a life of penury. Most recently, Syrians were among the migrants flocking to the borders of the European Union via Belarus. That crisis was orchestrated by Russia, the Syrian government, and their Belarusian ally, but the desire of Syrians to flee the shattered economy at home was a given.
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

China's debt-trap diplomacy continues in Africa through Belt Road Initiative

Beijing [China], January 18 (ANI): China's debt-trap diplomacy continues in Africa through the Belt Road Initiative as it gains momentum in the continent through a slew of big infrastructural projects and the criticism of trapping African countries in debt by Chinese lenders is also coming to fore, writes Valerio Fabbri for the Portal Plus.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin hosts Iranian president for Kremlin talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Iranian counterpart Wednesday, hailing their the two countries' cooperation on international issues, including the Syrian crisis.Greeting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the start of their talks in the Kremlin Putin noted that shared efforts by Moscow and Tehran have played a key role in “helping the Syrian government overcome the threats posed by international terrorism."Russia and Iran have joined forces to shore up Syrian President Bashar Assad helping his government reclaim most of the country's territory after a devastating civil war.Moscow has performed a delicate balancing act, maintaining contacts with Iran...
POLITICS
Press Democrat

China’s economy is slowing, a worrying sign for the world

BEIJING — Construction and property sales have slumped. Small businesses have shut because of rising costs and weak sales. Debt-laden local governments are cutting the pay of civil servants. China’s economy slowed markedly in the final months of last year as government measures to limit real estate speculation hurt...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#War Crimes#Bri#Un#Chinese#Syrian#Security Council
The Independent

Tens of thousands could die if Russia invades Ukraine, minister warns

Tens of thousands of people could die if Russia launches into an “extraordinarily stupid” conflict with Ukraine a minister has warned.Armed Forces minister James Heappey said there is a “grave possibility” that Russia may launch military action, as a hastily-arranged meeting between the US and Moscow is due this week in a bid to defuse tensions.Mr Heappey said it is not “remotely realistic” that British troops would engage in combat with the Russian military, but he added the Ukrainians are “ready to fight for every inch of their country”.Ukraine highly appreciates Britain’s decision to provide a new security package...
MILITARY
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
The Independent

Germany could halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Tuesday, as pressure grew on his government to take a more hawkish stance on the Kremlin.Mr Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss the next steps after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without a breakthrough last week.Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with everything on the table - which would include the Nord Stream 2...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
China
AFP

Russians pose threat to US training mission in Ukraine

The US military could be forced to withdraw American soldiers currently based in Ukraine if Russia invades the country. Close to 200 National Guard troops are in Ukraine, part of a regular rotation dating back to 2015, training with the Ukrainian army alongside troops from NATO countries like Canada and Germany. In addition there is an unknown number of US special operations forces in the country, working with their Ukrainian counterparts. US President Joe Biden has ruled out the possibility of US soldiers fighting against the Russians if they do attack Ukraine. This is seen as a distinct possibility as Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 of its troops and heavy fighting equipment along the country's borders, according to Western estimates.
MILITARY
AFP

Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will fly Tuesday to Ukraine in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion, the State Department said. Russia last year sent tens of thousands of troops to the borders with Ukraine, according to Western officials who fear a new invasion.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

11 dead as coalition strikes Yemen after Abu Dhabi attack: witness, medics

Eleven people were killed in coalition air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa, a witness and medical sources told AFP Tuesday, after the insurgents launched a rare and deadly attack on the United Arab Emirates. "Eleven people were killed. The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble," said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of some of the victims. A medical source confirmed the death toll. The air strikes hit two houses, leaving them in ruins, Ahdal said. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led pro-government coalition fighting rebel forces. The coalition launched fresh strikes "targeting Huthi camps and headquarters" in Sanaa on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV tweeted.
MIDDLE EAST
WTAJ

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning Wednesday that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the security talks with the U.S. […]
POLITICS
AFP

Can the US and Russia find a diplomatic 'off-ramp' on Ukraine?

The United States has called for a diplomatic solution with Russia to resolve a crisis over Ukraine, but in public at least, the two powers remain deeply at odds. Blinken, on a solidarity visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, called on Moscow to choose the "peaceful path" on Ukraine, with a US official saying the talks in Geneva will explore "diplomatic off-ramps" with Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US warns Russia poised to attack Ukraine 'at any point'

The United States raised the alarm Tuesday on a potentially imminent Russian attack against Ukraine, ahead of a whirlwind diplomatic mission by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a call with Lavrov ahead of his trip, Blinken "stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy