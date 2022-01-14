Help Desk: Wealth planning tips for Baltimore tech entrepreneurs

Pamela Pekerman is the founder of Hustle Like a Mom, a community that focuses on empowering and educating moms to build a successful bridge from mom life to entrepreneur life, through virtual and in-person summits, workshops, group coaching, and social media sharing. It speaks to the between drop-off and pick-up mompreneurs that want to align their personal and professional aspirations. With over 15 years of experience in media, marketing and event production, Pekerman channels her knowledge and cheerleader-like energy into every expansion of Hustle Like a Mom. She sat down with Jessica Abo to share why she is all about quarterly planning, and how this process can help boost your business.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO