Daewoo E&C to develop 300ha green industrial park near Hanoi

BHP — not just Australia’s largest miner but the world’s largest miner — is aggressively seeking to reduce its carbon footprint. It is the company’s ambition to reduce operational emissions by at least 30 per cent by 2030, and to achieve net zero by 2050.
At some of the world's most sensitive spots, authorities have installed security screening devices made by a single Chinese company with deep ties to China's military and the highest levels of the ruling Communist Party
Telecom giants AT&T and Verizon began 5G service in the United States Wednesday without major disruptions to flights after the launch of the new wireless technology was scaled back. Both AT&T and Verizon this week agreed to scale back the launch of 5G near airports following an outcry from US airlines, who had warned the roll-out would cause mass disruptions.
British Airways is among several airlines to ground flights to and from the US because of safety concerns over new 5G deployment.There are concerns that the telecom system could interfere with some types of radio altimeter – equipment critical for landings.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said: “Because the proposed 5G deployment involves a new combination of power levels, frequencies, proximity to flight operations, and other factors, the FAA will need to impose restrictions on flight operations using certain types of radar altimeter equipment close to antennas in 5G networks.”The Boeing 777 aircraft – the leading long-haul, wide-bodied plane worldwide – is...
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. As aid trickles into the South Pacific nation of Tonga, devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami, an Australian aid flight was forced to return to base due to a positive COVID-19 case onboard, a defence official said on Friday. All crew had returned negative rapid antigen tests before departure, but PCR tests later showed the positive result. The supplies were moved to another flight that took off on Friday.
Dutch architect MVRDV has designed the “Sun Rock” development for Taiwanese utility Taipower. Based in Changhua Coastal Industrial Park, near to Taichung on Taiwan’s western side, Sun Rock will be used to store and maintain sustainable energy equipment. It will also contain offices and a public gallery.
A joint venture between HEB Construction, a New Zealand subsidiary of Vinci, and New Zealand contractor Fulton Hogan, has won a €391m deal to design and build a road to the southeast of Auckland. Work on the Takitimu North Link includes construction of a 6.8km, four-lane road, as well...
A team led by UK architect Foster + Partners has been picked to design an integrated transport hub and a mixed-use district in Stockholm. At the heart of the scheme is a revamp of the city’s Central Station, the largest rail hub in Sweden. This was built 150 years ago and, despite periodic expansions, Adolf Edelsvärd’s original design will be unequal to the growth in transport demands placed on it.
NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude exports are ramping up due to increasing demand from Asia and Europe and recovering U.S. production from the lows of the coronavirus pandemic. Surging worldwide demand, supply outages and international political tension have stoked worries around crude supplies, boosting oil prices to...
MUMBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - India's leading edible oil refiner Adani Wilmar has set the indicative price band for its initial public offering (IPO) of shares at between 218 rupees and 230 rupees apiece, according to a marketing term sheet for the offering reviewed by Reuters. The IPO, which will...
Restaurants and bars will close early in Tokyo and a dozen other areas across Japan beginning Friday as the country widens COVID-19 restrictions due to the omicron variant causing cases to surge to new highs in metropolitan areas
Jan 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG.AX) warned on Friday that a delay by the state of Western Australia in reopening its borders may worsen a labour shortage currently affecting the mining sector. The country's largest state, home to the resource-rich Pilbara region,...
The European Union is preparing to deduct millions of euros from payments to Poland in order to cover fines imposed on Warsaw for ignoring a court injunction to close down a open pit brown coal mine near the Czech border
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Lithium is in hot demand due to rapidly growing production of electric vehicles that use lithium-ion batteries, but there is a global supply shortage of the metal, with western countries racing to bring on new mines to compete with China. The Serbian government on Thursday cancelled licenses...
TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp will buy two electric arc furnace steelmakers in Thailand in a deal worth up to $763 million, it said on Friday, as it seeks to cut its reliance on blast furnaces that use coking coal and emit carbon dioxide.
Hong Kong's government Friday warned local animal lovers not to obstruct its ongoing cull of small animals, a policy triggered when hamsters in a pet shop tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Chinese city adheres to the mainland's strict "zero-Covid" policy, in which even the slightest sign of the virus is stamped out with contact tracing, targeted lockdowns and long quarantines.
The discovery of Covid-positive imported hamsters in the Little Boss pet store saw roughly 2,000 small pet shop mammals -- mostly hamsters, but also rabbits, chinchillas and guinea pigs -- culled as a "precautionary measure", with owners urged to surrender pets purchased after December 22.
But the policy has sparked a backlash, with animal lovers stationing themselves outside the government-run hamster collection facility to dissuade owners from giving up their pets -- a move the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department condemned Friday.
Indonesia will push for the creation of a new global health agency while the country holds the presidency of the G20, President Joko Widodo said Thursday at the virtual Davos forum. Indonesia holds the G20 presidency for the first time this year and has specified recovery from the pandemic as its core objective.
