Berlin-based architect Javier Sanjurjo has completed the Hórreo House in the Galician town of Vilalba. Working in collaboration with Spanish studio Ameneiros Rey, Sanjurjo’s design is for a modest family villa of stark and admirable simplicity. Vilalba is the architect’s hometown, and the brief was for a house for his own parents, so he knew how to make the most of the chosen plot. Overlooked by local developers, the site steps down steeply away from the road, making a conventional building unattractive. For Sanjurjo, the contours offered a perfect combination of views and privacy – which he made the most of, raising the home in elegant concrete pilotis.

