MAD Architects wins Yangtze cruise centre in Chongqing
By David Rogers
globalconstructionreview.com
6 days ago
Beijing-based MAD Architects and the China Academy of Building Research (CASR) have won an international competition to design a terminal for cruise ships on the Yangtze River in Chongqing. The Cuntan International Cruise Centre, which will replace a cargo terminal, will be a 65,000-sq-m development in the Liangjiang New...
A spiralling ramp creates an unfolding, experiential route for visitors through the Tiangang Arts Center, a combined art gallery and hotel in China's Hebei Province designed by Syn Architects. The centre is located in the village of Tiangang, next to a lake at the foot of the Taihang Mountains. Its...
The talented lot can take inspiration from anything, even orange gantry cranes! MAD architects took inspiration from the industrial structure. They hit the ball out of the park by acing the international competition to design the new Cuntan International Cruise Centre in Chongqing, China. The result is a surreal string of orange buildings elevated above the ground. The complex will read across 65,000-square-metre, with access to the Yangtze River. The futuristic-looking complex will replace the existing cargo terminal, making it leaps and bounds from a regular industrial site into usable public space.
A 430-metre-long tubular structure connects six elevated orange-colored gantry crane-looking buildings designed by Chinese architecture practice MAD in China. The studio, led by Ma Yansong, in collaboration with the China Academy of Building Research have won an international competition to design the new Cuntan International Cruise Centre in Chongqing, China.
A string of orange buildings elevated above ground will mark the Cuntan International Cruise Centre, which Chinese studio MAD has designed for a port in Chongqing, China. Developed by MAD with the China Academy of Building Research (CASR) for Cuntan Port on the Yangtze River, the scheme marries an international cruise terminal with commercial spaces.
