MAD Architects wins Yangtze cruise centre in Chongqing

Art Basel Hong Kong, the most prominent art fair in Asia, has named the 137 galleries lined up to participate in its 2022 edition, which is due to run from March 24–26. That means there are about two dozen more galleries taking part this year than there were at the 2021 edition, which had 104 galleries. But it also means the fair is still far from returning to normal operations, though the fair has secured unspecified contingency dates for May in the event of a Covid-related postponement, according to a report in the Art Newspaper. The 2022 edition is almost half...

WORLD ・ 15 HOURS AGO