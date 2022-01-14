ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergent Biosolutions founder and executive chairman Fuad El-Hibri to retire

By Deepa Sarvaiya
 6 days ago
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) founder and executive chairman Fuad El-Hibri to retire effective April 1, 2022. El-Hibri founded the company in 1998 and took the company public in...

