ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Violist Jessica Pavone brings good vibrations to the new When No One Around You Is There but Nowhere to Be Found

By Bill Meyer
CHICAGO READER
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a decade ago, back trouble forced Jessica Pavone to stop playing viola for nearly two years. Since her return, the impact of music upon the health and well-being of both performers and listeners has been one of the New York-based artist’s essential concerns....

chicagoreader.com

Comments / 0

Related
CHICAGO READER

Singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada conquers heartache on her debut Marchita

On her exquisite debut album, Marchita, Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada dissects the many bruised facets of a breakup in 11 intimate, elegant tunes. Estrada colors her compositions with her experiences growing up in a family of classical musicians and luthiers as well as her jazz studies at the University of Veracruz. On Marchita, she traces a line between those influences and iconic Latin American composers from the mid-20th century, including Chilean folk luminary Violeta Parra and Mexican songwriter María Grever (whose 1934 tune “Cuando Vuelva a Tu Lado” was rewritten with English lyrics and later popularized by Dinah Washington as “What a Diff’rence a Day Makes” in 1959). Estrada has an impressive range as a singer, and while on Marchita she primarily accompanies herself on Venezuelan cuatro (a four-stringed instrument similar to a ukulele, but with a deeper sound), she also surrounds her crystalline, controlled voice with the warm sounds of cello, double bass, jarana, and the occasional saxophone. Estrada lays her emotions and angst bare in poetic lyrics deployed in delicate, fierce phrases that recall one of her favorite vocalists, Billie Holiday. Her delivery accentuates the raw romanticism of claiming the power a bereft lover still has after a breakup: admitting being vanquished without accepting defeat and treasuring scars as evidence of healing. On “Tristeza” she sings, “Sadness, I ask: How long must I wait until you understand that instead of crying, I sing?” While Marchita may be Estrada’s first album, its maturity and assuredness speak volumes about her talent, and I can hardly wait to hear the music she comes up with next. Her upcoming show at Schubas is subject to the state of the pandemic, like so much else, but if all goes well she’ll perform there on Wednesday, March 2.
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | Violist Antoine Tamestit’s New Album: "Georg Philipp Telemann — Viola Concertos"

Titled “Georg Philipp Telemann — Viola Concertos: overtures and fantasias,” this album is Antoine Tamestit's first concerto recording. The disc features Telemann’s "Ouverture Burlesque" in B-flat major; Canonic Sonata for two violas in D minor; the C and E-flat major Fantasias for solo viola; G minor Ouverture-Suite; and his G major Concerto for two violas.
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

New-music combo Honestly Same debut their improvised meditations

Gossip Wolf has yet to hear a note from Honestly Same, but the temptation is strong to refer to the five-piece improvising collective as a supergroup—kind of like Temple of the Dog for the local new-music scene! The quintet is packed with big-time talent: percussionist Samuel Scranton (half of the duo Beautifulish), synthesizer player Zach Moore (part of Mocrep and cofounder of Parlour Tapes), pianist Mabel Kwan (a member of Ensemble dal Niente), clarinetist Zachary Good (part of ZRL, Mocrep, and Eighth Blackbird), and cellist Lia Kohl (also from ZRL and Mocrep). In 2020, Good and Kohl released the Parlour Tapes duet Standing Lenticular, one of the year’s most intense drone albums. Honestly Same call their music “patient and contemplative,” and on Thursday, January 20, they debut live at Constellation on a bill with Forest Management. The venue will also livestream the show via its YouTube page.
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
Praise 106.1

Roberta Flack Recovers From Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

Music icon Roberta Flack is the latest vaccinated and boosted individual to catch a COVID-19 breakthrough infection, and the singer credits the experimental drug cocktails for saving her life. In a statement shared on social media, she said, “I tested in early January and was told, ‘COVID-19 Positive.’ However, the vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe […]
BALTIMORE, MD
CHICAGO READER

Progressive death-metal band Monochromatic Black deliver the brutality on Vicissitude

In 2018, Long Island progressive death-metal band Monochromatic Black threw down the gauntlet with a video for their debut single, “The Herd,” announcing themselves as a force to be reckoned with. The following year, they released their first EP, Pneuma, to considerable acclaim: it’s an intense, versatile, and strikingly assured burst of brutality that hit like a progressive deathcore derecho and left me wanting more. Last fall’s full-length Vicissitude has scratched that itch for sure. Guitarists John Gribbin and Dan Rivera, bassist Arthur Erb, and drummer Eddie DeCesare build a majestic, ever-changing foundation atop which singer Tanya Beickert can stretch out, switching between deep growls, mountain-lion screams, ethereal clean vocals, and anything else a song’s atmosphere calls for. Monochromatic Black’s music maintains a tension between high-tech and primal while leaving room for windy, fatalistic romanticism—though they never allow it to linger for long.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Vibrations#Physics#Viola#Relative Pitch Records
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

The Weeknd Breaks This Billboard Global 200 Record With ‘Dawn FM’

And just like that, The Weeknd breaks the record for the most songs charting in a single week by a male solo artist on Billboard’s Global 200 chart. The Toronto-bred crooner had 24 songs charts simultaneously as of Wednesday (Jan. 19). His fifth studio album, Dawn FM, became an international success as it topped the charts in the U.K., Australia, Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, and his home country, Canada. From the 16-track LP, “Sacrifice” charted at No. 2, while “Gasoline,” “Out of Time,” “Is There Someone Else?” and “How Do I Make You Love Me?” trailed behind one another. Currently, the artist who has...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Their Life in Pictures: As Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont Celebrates the ‘Messiest’ Birthday Ever With Twins Anton and Davis, a Look Back at the Life of the ‘Hard-Working Grinders’

A proud papa marks his sons’ milestones through the years. Bold & Beautiful star Don Diamont and his wife Cindy Ambuehl celebrated the 19th birthday of twins, Davis and Anton. The family went golfing and participated in a delicious crab boil that looked very hands-on to celebrate the special occasion together… and even snuck in a visit with their adorable grand-niece, Kassy, as well. The proud dad’s message to his boys? “So proud of you guys as you begin the final year of your teens. What?!🤪 Hard-working grinders! Being the best you can be! Good men!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CHICAGO READER

Kia Smith is a south-side diplomat of dance

At Chicago Dancers United’s Dance for Life festival last August, the Jay Pritzker Pavilion stage reverberated with layers of rhythm. Each row of dancers formed a different section of intertwining phrases—movements playful and powerful that recalled the musicality of jazz. The piece, South Chicago Dance Theatre’s Architect of a Dream, was the work of Kia Smith, the company’s founder and executive artistic director.
CHICAGO, IL
flaunt.com

Hayal Pozanti | New Exhibit 'Lingering' At Jessica Silverman

Jessica Silverman presents Hayal Pozanti: Lingering, the fourth exhibition by the artist with the gallery, on view from January 15 to February 26, 2022. This new series of paintings forms a visual poetry, connecting the subconscious, the thought, and the action. Influenced by, but not mirroring our existing natural world, Pozanti offers a new paradise. “A hopeful future,” as she describes.
VISUAL ART
CHICAGO READER

Here’s season two of Monday Night Foodball

Monday Night Foodball has been on a holiday hiatus for more than a month, and I’m soooooo bored. I can’t spend another Monday night pacing the empty, echoing void of the Kedzie Inn, balancing imaginary plates of curried lamb ddukboki, Cambodian fried chicken sandwiches, and pimento cheese hash brown jalapeno poppers, plaintively calling out your name.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Cloakroom tap into their dreamier side on Dissolution Wave

On the untouchable 2017 LP Time Well, Cloakroom dialed in and perfected their take on modern slowcore, blending Hum-flavored space rock and atomically heavy walls of guitars with syrupy, dreary, and heart-wrenchingly sad vocal melodies. The Northwest Indiana trio have since undergone a lineup shift, and some members have also spread their wings in other projects. Founding drummer Brian Busch has departed, replaced by Chicago hardcore stalwart Tim Remis (from Sweet Cobra, the Killer, and countless other bands), while singer-guitarist Doyle Martin is now pulling double duty as a full-time member of shoegaze-revival powerhouse Nothing and bassist Bobby Markos has launched a cinematic acoustic solo project called Documa. Judging from Cloakroom’s brand-new third album, Dissolution Wave (Relapse), those changes (and the ongoing pandemic) have impacted the band’s approach to songwriting, ushering in a new era and pushing them in a more escapist direction. Dissolution Wave is a loose rock opera centered in a cosmic space, with songs that combine space rock and western rock for a dreamier, less aggressive feel than Cloakroom’s previous work. “Dreaming up another world felt easier to digest than the real nitty-gritty we’re immersed in every day,” Martin explains in the album’s press materials. This is still recognizably the Cloakroom that I’ve always loved so much, but new leaves are turning over: the tracks remain heavy and heady, but they’re more ethereal and take more room to breathe, evoking atmosphere and drawing out tension rather than focusing solely on crushing heaviness. Dissolution Wave is as yearning and forlorn as Cloakroom’s earlier records, but the bleakness isn’t overwhelming—warm hooks and sunny hope glimmer through the darkness.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy