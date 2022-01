Valentine's Day and flowers are a tale as old as time. Whether you're gifting an arrangement to that special someone in your life or adding a pop of romance to your tablescape during the holiday, we've rounded up our favorite arrangements that celebrate the day of love. Valentine's Day flower arrangements don't have to be over-the-top and dramatic to show someone you care about them. They can be as simple as buying your Valentine's favorite flower and arranging them in a beautiful vase. Taking the time to put the flowers in a vase, rather than keeping them in the cellophane packaging, is an extra step that will mean more to your special someone than you think. They'll be especially impressed when they learn that you made them a Valentine's Day bouquet and didn't pick it up from the store (although that's always an appreciated gesture, if flower arranging isn't your cup of tea).

