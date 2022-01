March 17 is just around the corner, which means that you are probably ready to start thinking about what St. Patrick’s Day decorations you’d like to use to gussy-up your house this year. If you’re looking for a few DIY St. Patrick’s Day crafts to jazz-up your space, then this list has just what you need. For seasonal touches, try the gold shamrock mason jars or the framed moss shamrock, both of which are perfect for displaying during the weeks leading up to St. Paddy’s Day. If you’re looking for touches to add to your celebration to complement your St. Patrick’s Day recipes, there are so many great ideas, like a sparkly clover garland that will look perfect draped around the buffet. The leprechaun hat treat cup is a great option for the kids’ to craft, or the St. Patrick’s Day napkin wraps are ideal for setting a festive table for a dinner party with family and friends.

