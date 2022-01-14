ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Which artist has played Pine Knob the most? It's not who you think

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking back at the venue's most frequent guests as Pine Knob prepares to turn 50....

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 13

Twilight Zone°
5d ago

Bob Seger has played more than 33 sold-out shows at the amphitheater, including eight in 1977, a record for most performances in one season that was matched by Kid Rock in 2013, then surpassed by Kid Rock again in 2015, with ten consecutive sold-out shows *

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

January 6 panel seeks Ivanka Trump's cooperation

A congressional panel investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked Ivanka Trump to testify about her conversations with then-President Trump that day. Meanwhile, a Georgia prosecutor investigating potential 2020 election interference by the former president has requested a grand jury. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

FBI says it's conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at congressman's Texas home

The FBI is conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at Representative Henry Cuellar's Laredo, Texas, home, the agency confirmed in a short statement Wednesday. Cuellar's office said in a statement that he will "fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld." It did not confirm an ongoing investigation by the FBI.
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarkston, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Clarkston, MI
The Hill

Voting rights and Senate wrongs

It’s a tough time to be Chuck Schumer . Faced with the pressing need to deliver on President Biden ’s 2020 campaign pledge to protect voting rights after a brutal vote Wednesday evening that saw Democrats’ best hope for reform fail, the Senate majority leader is practically out of options.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Money

Comments / 0

Community Policy