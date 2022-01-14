Which artist has played Pine Knob the most? It's not who you think
Looking back at the venue's most frequent guests as Pine Knob prepares to turn 50....www.detroitnews.com
Looking back at the venue's most frequent guests as Pine Knob prepares to turn 50....www.detroitnews.com
Bob Seger has played more than 33 sold-out shows at the amphitheater, including eight in 1977, a record for most performances in one season that was matched by Kid Rock in 2013, then surpassed by Kid Rock again in 2015, with ten consecutive sold-out shows *
Comments / 13