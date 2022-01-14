ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

People catching omicron to ‘get it over with’ worries health professionals

By Nexstar Media Wire, Karina Vargas
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dicvP_0dlds9lU00

HARLINGEN, Texas (KGBT) — Many across the U.S. get their information about COVID-19 online, but there is a new worry on social media: People wanting to get COVID-19 to “get it over with.”

“We have to be careful with misinformation, whether it’s intentional or unintentional, can cause a lot of harm,” said Dr. Jose Campo Maldonado, Infectious Disease Specialist at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas.

Maldonado does not agree with the idea of people deliberately catching omicron to boost their immunity.

“It can send you to the hospital, get you sick for a very long time at the minimum, or maybe you’re lucky it’s a short time, or it can kill you,” he said.

Maldonado said people can react differently to COVID-19, which is why intentionally catching it could put you at risk.

“You don’t know if you’re going to have a severe illness and then get hospitalized or die, especially if you have risk factors, so the concept of herd immunity — that is what some people are expecting to reach — this is not the right way to get to that,” said Maldonado.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it expects that people infected with the omicron variant can spread it to others even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms. However, the agency said, “More data are needed to know if Omicron infections, and especially reinfections and breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated, cause more severe illness or death than infection with other variants.”

Need a test? Here’s where to go for a free COVID test in Monroe County this week

Maldonado also explained that missing work for five days to quarantine will only cause a worker shortage in many industries already hurting. He suggests getting the vaccine to prevent severe illness from the virus.

“Ideally, the perfect vaccine will prevent you from getting even a mild illness. But because it doesn’t, it doesn’t mean the vaccine is not a good one,” he said.

Maldonado said omicron is much more transmissible than other variants, adding that people should be careful about the information they find on social media.

“The level of responsibility about the way we communicate and transmit information is even higher than it was before because of this globalization of information, so be aware of that,” said Maldonado.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fauci: ‘Just about everybody’ will catch omicron variant, vaccinated people to fare better

WASHINGTON (WTVO) – People vaccinated against COVID-19 will stand the best chance against the widespread omicron variant that “everybody” may catch, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday. In a Senate hearing on Jan. 11, Fauci said that the variant’s “unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility” means that almost everyone, vaccinated or not, will likely be […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Health Professionals#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ktoe.com

COVID ICU cases drop but health officials still worried about omicron variant

COVID cases in intensive care dropped significantly from 374 in mid-December to 255 at the end of last week — that as omicron cases increase and state health officials warned Friday that Minnesota’s health system is the most hard-pressed since the start of the pandemic, because of high numbers of *other* illnesses. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says given that situation, it’s crucial that Minnesotans be vaccinated, boosted, mask and social-distance:
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

National health officials concerned over 'Omicron parties'

(San Francisco, CA) -- The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading exponentially fast across the country, and some are trying to gain immunity on their own schedule. If you've ever heard of chicken pox parties, its the same concept, but with COVID instead. Doctors like Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, UCSF Infectious Disease Specialist, say they are surprised by the extreme measure to attempt their own form of control over the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Getting Answers: Should You Get Omicron On Purpose To ‘Get Over It?’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Getting COVID on purpose? As omicron, the less severe but more contagious variant, continues to spread, some wonder if intentionally getting the virus could help with boosting immunity. Marc Cuevas, masked in blue, thinks that theory is flawed. “I think they are crazy,” explained Cuevas. “It...
SCIENCE
upenn.edu

Catching up with omicron

Back around Thanksgiving, many families—older members newly boosted and young children freshly vaccinated—felt comfortable gathering to celebrate. Fast forward a month, and some of those winter celebrations took on a decidedly more 2020 look, owing to a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 with a name straight out of a sci-fi novel: omicron.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy