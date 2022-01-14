Man dies after being hit by car in East Hartford, police say

A pedestrian died after he was hit by a car in East Hartford Thursday night, police said.

The man was struck about 10:40 p.m. at 842 Burnside Avenue, near East Hartford Middle School, Lt. Joe Ficacelli said.

The driver “stayed at the scene, or at least came back,” he said.

Police have finished gathering evidence from the scene but continue to investigate the deadly collision.

