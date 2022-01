Storied Atlanta journalist Dick Williams died Thursday from congestive heart failure. He was 77. He worked for TV broadcasters around the country, including some of the national giants, before settling into Atlanta. Here, he was a three-medium threat. He worked for newspapers at The Atlanta Journal and later ran a small newspaper, and he did political radio. But the weekly televised news talk show “The Georgia Gang,” which began as the “Sunday News Conference” in the early 1980s on WSB-TV, was his pride and joy.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO