ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

JPMorgan profit falls on trading slowdown

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a fall in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday as a weaker performance at its...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges as interest rate cut in China fuels broad rally

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shot up 5.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for the biggest gain this year, as an interest rate cut by the People's Bank of China helped fuel a rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies. Among other more-active shares of China-based companies, JD.com Inc. jumped 6.7%, Nio Inc. rallied 2.7%, DiDi Global Inc. climbed 3.2%, iQIYI Inc. gained 4.3%, XPeng Inc. rose 2.7% and Baidu Inc. gained 5.0%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF was up 3.7% while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.5%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 1.34% to $2,666.15 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $353.18 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Shore News Network

Oil falls as U.S. inventory build prompts profit-taking

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices plunged on Friday, after rising to seven-year highs this week, as an increase in U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles prompted investors to take profits from the rally. Brent crude futures dropped $2.46, or 2.8%, to $85.92 a barrel by 0136 GMT. The contract earlier...
TRAFFIC
Shore News Network

Asian markets fall after weak showing on Wall St, oil tumbles

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian share markets tumbled on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve’s tightening and weaker-than-expected economic and earnings data weighed on sentiment ahead of a Fed policy meeting next week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Reuters#Jpmorgan Chase Co
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.45% higher to $319.59 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.15% to 14,340.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $64.74 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase share losses lead Dow's nearly 625-point fall

Dragged down by declines for shares of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Tuesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 621 points lower (-1.7%), as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares have declined $31.12, or 8.2%, while those of JPMorgan Chase are down $7.26 (4.6%), combining for a roughly 253-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Cisco (CSCO) Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Procter & Gamble (PG) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
stockxpo.com

Goldman shares drop 8% after earnings miss on surging expenses, equities trading slowdown

David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, speaks during the Milken Institute’s 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, April 29, 2019. Goldman Sachs on Tuesday posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts’ expectations as the bank’s operating expenses surged 23% on higher pay for Wall Street workers and increased litigation reserves.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

JPMorgan Chase Q4 Results Top Estimates; Shares Fall 6%

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) delivered solid 4Q 2021 results, with both EPS and revenue topping the consensus estimates. JPM benefited from elevated capital markets activity and a pick-up in lending activities. On January 14, JPM stock exited the market at $157.89, a decline of 6.15%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
American Banker

JPMorgan Chase's trading revenue, consumer and commercial loans fall

JPMorgan Chase posted a decline in trading revenue that was steeper than analysts expected, and both commercial and consumer loans fell from a year earlier. Shares of the company dropped after the firm reported a 16% slide in fixed-income trading revenue, worse than the 13.5% decline analysts had been expecting. Expenses rose 11% from a year earlier as compensation costs increased, and the firm said to expect costs to rise to about $77 billion this year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

JPMorgan interest income view falls short of expectations

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, -6.15% shares fell 3% in premarket trades on Friday on the heels of its fourth-quarter profit update and guidance for 2022. The bank expects 2022 net interest income of about $50 billion, which is below the latest target of $55.7 billion in a survey of analysts by FactSet. JPMorgan Chase also expects about $77 billion in adjusted noninterest expense, up from $70.9 billion in 2021. The bank expects return on average tangible common shareholders' equity, or ROTCE, of 17%, "despite short-term headwinds" including a continued low-rate environment, sharper normalization in markets and inflationary pressure on expenses, the bank said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy