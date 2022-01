Germany-based financial services provider PAYONE and corporate financing and lending technology provider Banxware have announced entering into a strategic partnership. PAYONE is a joint venture between payment and transaction service company Worldline, the DSV Group, and the Payment Competence Centre of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe. The aim of the new cooperation is to provide PAYONE customers in Germany with access to liquidity. Dealer financing is to be approved and paid out on average within 15 minutes of the online application via the PAYONE dealer portal. After a pilot phase with selected dealer customers, which will begin in January 2022, the financing solution will be rolled out nationwide throughout 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO