For most agricultural subsectors, we are emerging from one of the best years in South Africa’s agricultural sector, the 2020/21 season. Grains, oilseeds and some fruits saw bumper harvests, which boosted the export earnings and improved farm incomes, especially for grains where the large harvest coincided with higher crop prices. The current season, 2021/22, promised to be exceptional when the season started. The first rains arrived on time, with planting having kicked off roughly within the optimal planting window, from October, in the eastern regions of South Africa.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO