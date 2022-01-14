New Forest animal road deaths: Salt scheme trialled
A trial scheme has begun to lure livestock away from gritted roads in a bid to cut animal deaths in the New Forest. Ponies, cattle and donkeys are attracted to treated roads in winter as they like to lick the salt, making them a hazard to drivers. So-called salt...
A farmer in the New Forest has pleaded with dog walkers to clean up after their pets after his cattle lost half of their calves due to contaminated grass.Tom Gould cares owns about 40 cows near the Hampshire town of Ringwood and says half of miscarried their calves after being infected with neosperosis, a disease caused by a parasite spread through dog faeces.Mr Gould said the impact on his herd will damage his business and urged pet-owners to clean up after their dogs.He told ITV Meridian: “We are probably not going to be able to enter any heifers as replacements...
The sale and use of glue traps that are described as “one of the cruellest methods of rodent control” should be banned, Scotland’s environment minister has said.Mairi McAllan told the Scottish Parliament the Government wants to end the “cruel practice of setting glue traps” that are designed to snare vermin but often catch pets and other wildlife.It follows a call from the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission in March of last year to completely outlaw the use of the traps.Raising the issue during general questions at Holyrood, SNP MSP Siobhian Brown asked whether the Scottish Government would accept the commission’s recommendation and...
Ministers have given the go-ahead for farmers to use a banned bee-harming pesticide in England for the second year running.The government went against the advice of its own scientific advisers, who said they did not see the justification for applying the neonicotinoid to sugar beet this year.A single teaspoon of thiamethoxam is toxic enough to kill 1.25 billion bees, according to biology professor and insect expert Dave Goulson, and wildlife chiefs warned the decision could devastate already-struggling bee populations.Environment officials announced they would permit the use of the pesticide to try to combat a virus transmitted by aphids.They say the...
Where do cats go when they hide? I don’t know. I’ve often looked, and I can’t find them. But during the big move, I spotted my wife’s female cat, Tempura, peeking out from under the coffee table, which was halfway in the dining room. We put it there so we could set Gooma’s table and chair in the living room in an effort to duplicate the same arrangement of the TV room at her house.
The cub was spotted by a member of the public in a bin near Sunderland Road, Durham, on Christmas Eve before she was rushed to a nearby vet. After being seen by the vet, the RSPCA were alerted and Inspector Steph Baines took the cub to be treated at a wildlife establishment in North Yorkshire.
During the winter, road salt is applied to the roadway to melt snow and ice. For regions that experience frequent snowstorms, like Pennsylvania, salting can help keep streets and sidewalks clear and prevent slick driving conditions. Road salting is a common practice in many states and is widely considered effective for preventing weather-related collisions. The American Highway Users Alliance found that road salt reduces crashes by 85%.
One of Britain’s largest and rarest birds of prey has been spotted in Cornwall following a reintroduction programme launched on the Isle of Wight.White-tailed eagles – known as “flying barn doors” because of their two-metre wingspan – was photographed on Bodmin Moor on Wednesday morning.It is a further boost to the species, which disappeared from the UK during the early 20th century following centuries of persecution.The juvenile, which was captured on camera by amateur photographer Cat Lake, was one of six released on the Isle of Wight in the spring of 2019 as part of a reintroduction programme run by...
Alex Hegeman became the Oneida County Highway Department commissioner less than a year ago. “It’s been a pretty busy winter for us so far this year," said Hegeman. Things haven’t slowed down since then. Especially when there’s snow. “We’re trying to make sure that the roads are...
Seven crab fishermen needed hospital treatment after their boat was blasted by a Second World War bomb off the Norfolk coast.Five crew members on board the Galwad-Y-Mor suffered significant injuries, some of which were life-changing, after the explosion last December 15, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said.It added: “Although the physical injuries were significant to five of the seven crew, they were fortunate not to be killed.”The fishermen were hauling a string of 100 crab pots from the seabed when they noticed “a lot of tension” on the main line, an MAIB report said on Thursday.The skipper revved the...
There have been no identified cases of people being spiked by injection in Scotland a senior police officer has said.Investigations were launched after a surge in reports from people claiming to have been spiked with needles on nights out in clubs across the UK in September and October last year.But Detective Chief Superintendent Laura McLuckie, who has been leading inquiries in Scotland, said officers have found no evidence to support the claims north of the border.She said forensic analysis has so far found no traces of drugs used for spiking, and said the “significant increase in reporting” was the...
A dog has been rescued 34 hours after getting stuck down a 22ft deep crevice on a mountain.Reggie the 11-month-old spaniel fell down a crevice at Llwynypia Mountain in the Clydach forest in Wales.After being stuck for 34 hours, Reggie was rescued and safely returned to his owners, who have said he is in “good spirits” despite his ordeal.South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene shortly before 3pm on Tuesday and used specialist equipment including canine lights and cameras to assess the situation.Firefighters were unable to rescue Reggie, prompting his owner Leah Davies to appeal for...
THE bulked-up dog believed to be the world's "strongest" pup was born with a genetic mutation that gave her a bulging 24-pack and muscles like Arnold Schwarzenegger. But just like The Terminator star, Wendy the whippet was a gentle giant. Born with a rare genetic mutation, Wendy was twice as...
Hong Kong's government Friday warned local animal lovers not to obstruct its ongoing cull of small animals, a policy triggered when hamsters in a pet shop tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Chinese city adheres to the mainland's strict "zero-Covid" policy, in which even the slightest sign of the virus is stamped out with contact tracing, targeted lockdowns and long quarantines.
The discovery of Covid-positive imported hamsters in the Little Boss pet store saw roughly 2,000 small pet shop mammals -- mostly hamsters, but also rabbits, chinchillas and guinea pigs -- culled as a "precautionary measure", with owners urged to surrender pets purchased after December 22.
But the policy has sparked a backlash, with animal lovers stationing themselves outside the government-run hamster collection facility to dissuade owners from giving up their pets -- a move the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department condemned Friday.
The body of a missing man has been found in the Union Canal, Police Scotland have said.Linlithgow pensioner Jack Brown was reported missing to police on Thursday, with officers launching a search for the 83-year-old whose welfare they were “growing increasingly concerned for”.He was last seen alive in Preston Road at about 4.15pm, but just five hours later his body was found in the Union Canal near the West Lothian town.Formal identification is still to take place, but officers have said they have made his family aware of the discovery.Police Scotland said they were not treating the death as suspicious, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. Read More Green light given for Irish Government to lift majority of Covid restrictionsDog rescued after spending 34 hours stuck in 22ft deep creviceCovid-19: Which coronavirus rules are changing across the UK?
London’s mayor is facing renewed calls to scrap plans for a new road tunnel under the Thames as part of the drive to cut car journeys.Friends of the Earth called for Sadiq Khan to “go a step further” than a proposed shake up of charges for motorists in the capital and call an end to the project. A new tunnel is being built in east London linking Silvertown, a district near London City Airport, to the Greenwich Peninsula on the other side of the river. Transport for London says the Silvertown Tunnel - which is scheduled to open in 2025...
