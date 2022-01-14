I visited Miami's oldest neighborhood and discovered a lush, one-of-a-kind oasis unlike the rest of the city

The author went to Miami's oldest neighborhood, Coconut Grove, and found a shady tropical paradise. Joey Hadden/Insider

Coconut Grove is Miami's oldest neighborhood and feels like a shady, tropical, Bahamian paradise.

But the neighborhood is quickly changing, with luxury apartments, hotels, and offices on the rise.

I visited and wonder if this special enclave is about to become like the rest of Miami.

A shady park in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

Welcome to Coconut Grove, Miami's oldest neighborhood known for its leafy streets.

Source: Sun-Sentinel

A map of Miami shows Coconut Grove. Google Maps

Construction and new buildings in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

South of downtown Miami, Coconut Grove is located on a marina, giving it a different vibe from Miami's beach neighborhoods.But new developments in the neighborhood put it at risk of losing its unique feel as new construction replaces older homes and natural spaces, The Sun-Sentinel reports.

Source: Sun-Sentinel

The author visits Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

A street near the water. Joey Hadden/Insider

A lush area of Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

I recently made my first visit to Coconut Grove and found a green paradise and an artsy shopping district.But as I walked closer to the water, I found tall buildings housing hotels, banks, and other businesses.Coconut Grove was first established back in 1873 before Miami even existed, The Sun-Sentinel reports.

Source: Sun-Sentinel

A shady driveway in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

In the 1870s, Bahamians settled here because the tropical landscape felt familiar, and the Florida Homestead Act provided nearly free land, Conde Nast Traveler reports.

Sources: Florida Homestead Act , Conde Nast Traveler

A 20th-century estate in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

In the 1900s, the new Florida East Coast Railway brought in wealthy white people looking to build winter homes in Coconut Grove, according to the same source.

Source : Conde Nast Traveler

The Coconut Grove Historical Museum. Joey Hadden/Insider

Then creatives moved in, from Robert Frost to Tennessee Williams, Conde Nast Traveler reports. Perhaps for the same reason others were drawn to the area — the tropical landscape and affordable living, Boca Raton Magazine reports.

Joe Donato, a jazz saxophonist who lived near Coconut Grove in 1970, told Boca Raton Magazine he was intrigued by "the way they let things grow ... like a jungle."

A mural in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

The influx of artists moving in made Coconut Grove a "hippy haven" by the 1960s, comparable to NYC's Greenwich Village and San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury district, The New York Times reported.

The neighborhood's theaters and festivals brought audiences to the area, Boca Raton Magazine reports. This put Coconut Grove on the map as a destination for the arts, according to The New York Times .

Buildings on the bay in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

More recently, Coconut Grove is becoming known for its real estate boom as luxury apartments and hotels go up along the bay, The New York Times reported in 2020.

Source: New York Times

A residential building in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

As a result, the new developments are attracting people from the glitzier parts of Miami, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

Source : Conde Nast Traveler

Read more: I went to South Beach for the first time to check out the glitzy Miami neighborhood. Here's what it was like.

The two sides of Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

A shady street in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

People ride bikes through Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

The neighborhood is so big, I visited it twice. On the first day, I explored the residential parts of the neighborhood. On the second, I wandered busy streets full of shops, businesses, and hotels.I found the residential areas to be lush with trees and less walkable. I was often the only pedestrian in sight.Riding bikes is the best way to see the neighborhood, Conde Nast reports. After seeing people riding down the streets, I agree.

Source : Conde Nast Traveler

A trail in a park in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

Steele Mini Park in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

While you won't find stores and restaurants in the residential area of Coconut Grove, it is full of lush parks with walking and biking paths.With 16 parks, Coconut Grove is considered one of the greenest parts of the city, according to The New York Times.

Source: Park Grove , New York Times

A hidden driveway in the residential area of Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

The Vizcaya Museum and Garden entrance and Trolley stop. Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought these peaceful streets were the most beautiful part of Coconut Grove. They made me feel like I wasn't even in Miami anymore.I stumbled upon The Vizcaya Museum and Garden, an early 20th-century estate-turned National Historic Landmark surrounded by 10 acres of gardens, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

It wasn't open during my visit, but I hope to see the gardens next time I'm in Miami.

Source : Conde Nast Traveler

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

New developments in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

Next, I visited more developed areas and found shopping centers, sidewalk cafes, and many hotels, and I felt like I was in Miami again.New office buildings in this more developed area are drawing creative, tech, and finance companies, with luxury architecture and modernized shopping strips, The New York Times reports.

Source: New York Times

Read more: I toured Miami's artsy neighborhood that's becoming the 'Silicon Valley of the South.' Here's what it's like.

The CocoWalk mall in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

Coconut Grove is also known as a shopping hub. Independently owned boutiques line its streets, as does CocoWalk, a mall with brands from GAP to Victoria's Secret.

Source: Conde Nast Traveler

People wait to cross the street in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

A shady street of sidewalk cafes and shops in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

The author in shady Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider

Trees grow in Coconut Grove. Joey Hadden/Insider