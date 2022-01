Putnam County – On January 9, at approximately 5:45 p.m., an Indiana State Police Trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer for a motor carrier inspection on Interstate 70 near the forty-one mile marker. The driver was identified as Vikram Sandhu, age 32, of Queens, New York. During the conversation with Sandhu, criminal indicators were detected. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department canine was called for assistance. A positive canine alert for the odor of illegal drugs led to the search of the semi tractor-trailer.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO