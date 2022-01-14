ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Employment: SCOTUS Blocks Vaccine Mandate for Large Employers — How Will It Impact the Labor Shortage?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYPoM_0dldoY4e00

The Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday to block the Biden administration from implementing a vaccine-or-test mandate on large employers was probably welcome news for companies having a hard time filling payrolls in the tight labor market .

See: Labor Shortage Forecast — 3 Main Factors That Could Delay Recovery for Years
Find: Amid Great Resignation, 4.8 Million Working Parents Suffering ‘Preventable Burnout’ — How Can It Be Fixed?

But the news might not have been so welcome for employees who have joined the Great Resignation out of fear of contracting COVID-19.

The SCOTUS vote in the employer mandate case was 6 to 3, The New York Times reported. In a separate 5 to 4 vote, the court did allow a mandate that requires healthcare workers at federally funded facilities to be vaccinated.

The employer mandate would have required workers at companies with 100 or more employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine and submit to weekly tests. Exceptions were allowed for workers with religious objections and those who don’t come into close contact with others at their jobs, such as outdoor or remote workers.

See: As the US Awaits Pfizer’s Omicron Vaccine, Biden Administration Gets At-Home COVID Tests Privately Insured
Find: 72% of Remote Workers Admit To Napping on the Job, Survey Finds

The SCOTUS decision came after the Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the mandate in November. At the time, the mandate applied to more than 84 million workers.

With no mandate in place, large employers should have an easier time retaining and recruiting employees in the current labor market, many experts say.

“Ultimately, this could increase retention and hiring by some, given that unvaccinated individuals could now qualify for certain roles,” said Dr. Elora Voyles, an industrial-organizational psychologist and people scientist with TINYpulse, which provides solutions designed to help company leaders better engage with their workers.

See: Unemployment Benefits Extended to Vaccine Mandate Job Losses in These 5 States
Find: Can You Ask Your Co-Worker If They Are Vaccinated?

At the same time, she said, her company’s research has found that vaccinations are not that big an issue with most workers.

“Our data shows only 3.9% of employees would consider quitting over a mandate,” Voyles said in an email statement to GOBankingRates.

According to a survey conducted by TINYpulse in November, about 22% of human resources and business leaders reported no vaccine policy in their organizations.

See: No Vaccines Requirements is the New Job Perk Offered By Some Employers
Find: Unemployment Loophole — Positive COVID Tests May Disqualify You, but Exposure Might Prove Grounds for a Claim

“Given the Supreme Court ruling knocking down vaccine mandates for private businesses, organizations with no vaccine policy will no longer have any reason to implement one,” Voyles said. “I expect that the number of organizations with no vaccination policy will remain the same or potentially increase.”

One sector of the economy that could benefit from fewer vaccine restrictions is healthcare, which has faced major shortages of workers in the United States. Some of the nation’s biggest hospital systems — including HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare — dropped vaccine mandates for staff after a federal judge temporarily halted a Biden administration mandate that healthcare workers get vaccines, The Wall Street Journal reported last month.

Vaccine mandates had been considered a major factor in limiting the supply of healthcare workers, the WSJ reported, citing comments from hospital execs, public-health authorities and nursing groups.

See: OK, Boomers — You’re to Blame for the Labor Market Shortage
Find: Entry-Level Job Seekers Still Struggling to Get Hired Despite Labor Shortage

Meanwhile, a December article in USA Today quoted employment lawyers who said the federal vaccine mandate for large companies could worsen the labor shortage because it would force employees who test positive to quarantine even if they have no symptoms.

But a vaccine mandate might also have served another purpose: easing the fears of people who have left the workforce for health and safety reasons.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, one of the reasons some Americans have opted to join the Great Resignation is fear of COVID infection and quarantine. This is especially true in the transportation industry, where a shortage of truck drivers and cargo workers has been a major factor in the supply chain logjam. For these workers, the lack of a vaccine mandate might be an impediment to returning to work.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Employment: SCOTUS Blocks Vaccine Mandate for Large Employers — How Will It Impact the Labor Shortage?

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Starbucks ends its vaccine mandate for employees in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks has revoked its Covid vaccine mandate for employees, the company says.In a company memo, Starbucks CEO John Culver cited a recent Supreme Court decision rejecting the Biden administration’s call for all companies with over 100 employees to enforce a vaccine mandate.“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Mr Culver wrote on Tuesday.Starbucks, which employs 228,000 Americans, unveiled its mandate less than three weeks ago. On 3 January, the company announced that all its employees must provide proof of vaccination or face weekly Covid testing.“We strongly encourage all US partners to get fully vaccinated by Feb 9,” Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Labor Market#Economy#The Supreme Court#Scotus#The New York Times#Omicron Vaccine#Biden Administration#Remote Workers#Tinypulse
morningbrew.com

The Supreme Court vaccine mandate ruling doesn’t change employers’ general duties for workplace safety

On January 13, three days after the measure was due to partially go into effect, the Supreme Court put yet another roadblock in the Biden Administration’s path to mandating Covid-19 vaccinations or routine testing for unvaccinated employees of large private companies. The Court stayed the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), kicking the measure back down to the Sixth Circuit, and pushing out compliance deadlines for companies indefinitely.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wyoming News

Starbucks drops vaccination requirement for employees

(The Center Square) – Seattle-based Starbucks announced this week that is dropping its policy requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The coffee giant’s move comes in response to last week’s United State Supreme Court ruling to block the Biden Administration from requiring businesses in the private sector to put vaccine mandates in place. Justices voted 6-3 against the Biden administration, saying only Congress has the authority to give the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Labor Department vows to protect workers from Covid after Supreme Court blocks business vaccine mandate

The Supreme Court blocked President Biden's vaccine and testing rules for businesses, but also said the federal government can implement Covid-related safety measures in high-risk workplaces. Unions are calling for the Labor Department to implement improved ventilation, physical distancing and masking in workplaces. Some states and cities have their own...
LABOR ISSUES
Footwear News

Retail Groups Rejoice After Supreme Court Blocks COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Retail groups are rejoicing in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to turn down the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-testing requirement for businesses with 100 or more employees. In a 6-3 decision, the court blocked the federal mandate on Thursday, ruling that it oversteps the authority of the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The mandate would have required large companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly tests across all staff. In a Thursday statement, the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) SVP of government relations David French described the decision as “a significant victory for employers.” “As NRF and other plaintiffs articulated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Illinois expected to withdraw vaccine, testing mandate on larger public employers after Supreme Court ruling

(The Center Square) – Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing mandate on private businesses, Illinois is expected to withdraw their mandate, which mirrored the federal one. The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on private sector...
ILLINOIS STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
100K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy