Philadelphia Extends Deadline For Mandatory Vaccination Of City Employees, Contractors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia has extended the deadline for its employees and contractors to be fully vaccinated. The city said Friday the new deadline is Jan. 24, an extra 10 days.

Friday was the original deadline for all city workers and contractors. A city spokesperson told CBS3 Friday that almost 81% of employees have complied.

That’s around 22,000 people.

“As vaccines continue to be the best way to protect Philadelphians and save lives, we’re proud that nearly 22,000 City employees have gotten vaccinated and at least another 1,300 have an approved exemption to the vaccination mandate for City employees—representing nearly 81 percent of all City employees,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “We also commend those employees who’ve taken the first steps to getting vaccinated—receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by today.”

Those who fail to comply will go on 30 days of leave. If they don’t start their vaccine schedule or obtain an exemption by the end of that 30 days, they will be fired.