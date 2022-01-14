ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'Succession' star Brian Cox talks memoir, Logan Roy's planned exit, turning down 'Game of Thrones'

By Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

It was so Logan Roy.

In October, as Scottish Emmy-winning actor Brian Cox's memoir was released in the U.K, portions were revealed to be worthy of the "Succession" star's bombastic media titan and biting Roy family patriarch.

Johnny Depp was labeled "overrated," action star Steven Seagal called "ludicrous in real life," and Edward Norton "a nice lad but a bit of a pain in the arse because he fancies himself a writer-director."

As Cox's memoir, "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat" (Grand Central, 352 pp., out Tuesday) hits U.S. shelves, Cox has diplomatically written an addendum that will be added to the still-unscheduled paperback addition.

"There were certain things I wanted to clarify as I was accused of being disrespectful," Cox says. "It should be an ongoing conversation. Maybe I will write Part 2 of this book where I examine more in my life."

Until then, "Rabbit in the Hat," written while Cox was filming the third "Succession" season, will have to suffice. The conversational, unfiltered tome covers Cox's rise from poverty to Royal Shakespeare Company stage actor sharing the stage with Laurence Olivier to John Gielgud with screen appearances ranging from "Braveheart" to "X2: X-Men United."

Cox discussed some memorable memoir moments:

'Succession' star Brian Cox: Writes on 'overrated' Johnny Depp, 'ludicrous' Steven Seagal in memoir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JF3mw_0dldoQ0q00
Brian Cox returns as Logan Paul in season three of "Succession." David M. Russell, HBO

Logan Roy was not meant to survive 'Succession' Season 1

Cox says that in initial talks with "Succession" producers, including creator Jesse Armstrong, Logan Roy was supposed to "a one-season part."

"That was the plan," Cox says. "But when I brought that up later, that idea was quickly crushed. It was clearly going to be more than one season."

So Roy recovered from his Season 1 stroke as the show's creators and fans, and Cox himself, fell in love with the bombastic character. Keeping Roy alive also provides needed story tension that propels the drama.

"If you think about, as the title suggests, it's got to be about Logan trying to find his successor," Cox says. "Once he's gone, there's no problem."

Show writers have made clear the similarities between Cox and Roy, including sharing the Scottish hometown of Dundee ("I thought that was a weird thing to do," he says). Cox feels little in common with the "tragic" figure, "the absolute antithesis of who I am."

"I'm a socialist, anti-capitalist, all things Logan abhors," Cox says. "If Logan met me, he wouldn't stand me for two minutes."

How Brian Cox's Logan Roy: Leads his 'Succession' family to new lows of super-rich nastiness

Why Cox turned down 'Game of Thrones'

Cox says he turned down HBO's "Game of Thrones" one-season offer, which featured a dramatic death. Timing also played a factor in Cox passing on doomed King Robert Baratheon; Mark Addy took the part and was gored to death by a boar. In the memoir, Cox cheekily writes he Googled to recall who took the part.

"I knew it was Mark Addy that played it. But when I was writing that, for the life of me I couldn't remember who it was. I'm at the stage where I do lose names."

While he missed out on the "GOT" success and fortune, Cox says he "loved" the HBO series.

"It was a great show," says Cox, who worked with co-creator David Benioff in 2004's "Troy," starring as King Agamemnon alongside Brad Pitt's Achilles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oxQtX_0dldoQ0q00
Brendan Gleeson as Alastor Mad Eye Moody and Mark Williams as Arthur Weasley in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I." Many actors were called to the franchise, but not Brian Cox. © 2010 Warner Bros. Ent. Harry

Cox was overlooked on 'Harry (expletive) Potter' franchise

In his tome, Cox playfully ponders why so many of his revered acting contemporaries landed roles in the franchise he jokingly calls "Harry (expletive) Potter."

"It was kind of weird, really," says Cox, who figures the part he might have played was Mad-Eye Moody, portrayed by Brendan Gleeson onscreen. He's still not sure how he missed out on all eight movies.

"It's a hard lesson to learn, but an agent of mine once told me, 'You know Brian, not everybody likes you,' " says Cox, who insists he simply expresses his opinions.  "But you could see people discussing it and saying: 'What about Brian Cox? And then, 'No, he's a bit difficult.' It's absolute bollocks, but there you go. I'm the easiest person in the world to work with."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1le3NN_0dldoQ0q00
Brian Cox in a scene from the 1986 motion picture Manhunter. Red Dragon Productions

He was the OG big-screen Hannibal Lecter

"Succession" fans now stop Cox on the street to request Logan Roy swears. Before the show, fans would ask the Cox to repeat lines from 1986's "Manhunter," the first screen appearance of author Thomas Harris' cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

"It's a fantastic role," Cox says. "The thing about Lecter is don't oversell him. Let him be his mysterious self."

Cox was never approached for Jonathan Demme's 1991 drama "The Silence of the Lambs," in which Anthony Hopkins played Dr. Lecter to an Oscar and screen villain immortality. Cox hasn't broached Lecter with his friend Hopkins.

"We discuss many things, but that doesn't come into the conversation, and quite right too."

Cox jokes that he got "my revenge" directing Demme in a 2000 episode of HBO's prison drama "Oz."

"I had to tell (Demme) not to look into the camera, 'That's something we don't do as actors,'" Cox says, laughing. "That sort of joking. But he was so considerate and nice. And he had brilliant vision. It's a pretty fantastic film."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dD6PU_0dldoQ0q00
Nicole Ansari-Cox and Brian Cox attend HBO's "Succession" Season 3 Premiere in October. 2 Theo Wargo, Getty Images

Book's addendum mends celebrity fences

In Cox's two-page memoir addendum, the author concedes he was "a bit harsh and sometimes too hasty for my own good, appearing somewhat glib at times" when discussing fellow actors.

He comments on Depp's "loyal and powerful fan base (which I have often borne the brunt of)," noting that Depp "has the gifts of a great silent screen player." Norton has become a writer-director and "showed his worth with his excellent creation 'Motherless Brooklyn.' " Seagal is not mentioned.

Cox ends the addendum noting his wife of two decades, Nicole Ansari (his third marriage). "She has been my rock," he writes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Succession' star Brian Cox talks memoir, Logan Roy's planned exit, turning down 'Game of Thrones'

Comments / 3

Related
expressnews.com

Editor’s picks: 10 best new books to read in January by ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox, historian Stephen Harrigan, Hanya Yanagihara and more

If you resolved to read more books this year, why not start with one of these? Notable new books in January include a coming-of-age novel by Texas author Stephen Harrigan and a memoir by “Succession” star Brian Cox. “Olga Dies Dreaming,” Xochitl Gonzalez (Flatiron Books, $27.99): Gonzalez is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Book World: 'Succession' star Brian Cox spares no one -- including himself -- in his new memoir

- - - When thinking about Brian Cox, it's hard not to call up the two-word Anglo-Saxon phrase he so punctually spouts on HBO's "Succession." (The second word is "off.") Hard, too, not to hear that phrase rumbling beneath the lines of Cox's piquant, digressive memoir, "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat," which tracks his journey from embattled working-class lad in Dundee, Scotland, to, at age 75, improbable pop-culture icon -- and which forfeits none of the spiky candor that got him there.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Mark Addy
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Laurence Olivier
Person
Edward Norton
Person
Jonathan Demme
Person
Steven Seagal
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Logan Paul
AOL Corp

Brian Cox on his new memoir and those Johnny Depp comments: 'I really do not disrespect anybody involved in this profession'

Like his Succession alter ego Logan Roy, Brian Cox is making all the right moves these days. Last week, the 75-year-old snagged a Screen Actors Guild nomination for the role that's taken him from longtime character actor to leading man, while Jan. 18 marks the U.S. publication of his memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat. While it's not the first time Cox has put pen to paper — he has previously shared some of his adventures in the industry in Salem to Moscow: An Actors Odyssey and The Lear Diaries — it's undoubtedly his most comprehensive, and candid, work.
CELEBRITIES
sacramentosun.com

'Succession' star Brian Cox calls Johnny Depp 'overrated' actor

Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): Primetime Emmy award-winning actor Brian Cox called out several celebrities who have rubbed him the wrong way, including 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Johnny Depp. As per Page Six, in his new memoir 'Putting the Rabbit in the Hat'- Scottish actor Brian Cox had called...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Brian Cox says he turned down a Game of Thrones role because it paid too little

Brian Cox almost ruled the Seven Kingdoms and the Waystar Royco empire. A new excerpt from the Succession star's upcoming memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat reveals that he turned down a role on Game of Thrones because "the money was not all that great." In the passage, published by GQ, Cox explains his rationale for passing on the blockbuster HBO series in a tone that suggests he harbors no regrets about the decision.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Grand Central#Royal Shakespeare Company
TheDailyBeast

Brian Cox on That Wild Kendall Roy Profile: ‘I’m Too Talented for Any of That Shit’

Brian Cox has weighed in on his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong’s choice to participate in that rather unflattering New Yorker article. “He should never had gone down that road because playing Kendall has put him in a very vulnerable position,” Cox told Deadline. The profile, which detailed Strong’s excruciating methods of acting and quoted his annoyed co-stars, provoked a strong reaction from several big-wigs. But Cox revealed that the “whole article” was Strong’s idea. “He does what he does and he does it brilliantly, but it’s ... exhausting for him [and] for the rest of us from time to time,” Cox said, adding, “I have such respect for Jeremy as an actor, and I just wish him well ... and with that New Yorker article, he placed himself in a very, very vulnerable position.” Asked by Deadline if he was putting himself in a similarly vulnerable position by recently releasing a memoir, Cox scoffed in true Logan Roy style. “Listen, I’m too old, too tired and too talented for any of that shit,” he said.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brian Cox explains why he rejected Game of Thrones role

Brian Cox has admitted he decided against starring in the fantasy epic Game of Thrones because “the money was not all that great”.In his new memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, Cox wrote about being offered the role of a king called Robert Baratheon.In an excerpt published in GQ, the actor details how he was presented with the opportunity along with “every other bugger”.Cox, 75, said he doesn’t know a huge amount about the show and hasn’t researched how big the part was since he turned it down.“Game of Thrones went on to be a huge success and...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Brian Cox Reveals He Turned Down ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ Calls Johnny Depp “Overrated” in Wild Book Excerpt

Brian Cox is not Hollywood’s number one boy. On top of calling Edward Norton an “arse,” Johnny Depp “overrated,” and hailing Spike Lee as one of the best directors of all time, the Succession lead also revealed he turned down a couple of big roles in Game of Thrones and Pirates of the Caribbean. In a recent excerpt from his book Putting the Rabbit in the Hat published to GQ, Cox opened up about his career over the years.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Brian Cox Says Succession Co-Star Jeremy Strong Was Warned Not to Do New Yorker Profile

Watch: Anne Hathaway Defends Jeremy Strong Following Criticism. Kendall Roy does what he wants, sometimes to his own detriment. The actor who plays him may do the same. After the now-infamous December New Yorker profile on Jeremy Strong—which detailed his intense acting methods and sparked polarizing reactions—the actor's Succession co-star Brian Cox on says that the whole article "was Jeremy's idea"
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

After Rumors The Weeknd And Angelina Jolie May Be Dating Swirl, The Singer Adds More Fuel To The Fire

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to share headline space due to their ongoing divorce drama, it seems as though the former has found a new romantic partner. Rumors are making the rounds that the Maleficent actress is dating Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. While this hasn’t been confirmed, the lyrics in one of the singer’s new songs definitely strengthens the claim that this pairing truly exists.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘You can’t act!’ 26 co-stars who did not get along in real life

“Cruel!”, “Completely disgusting!”, “Candy ass!” – these are just some of the barbs that Hollywood stars have unleashed upon each other over the years. But which actors said them? And about whom?Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte might have been romantically entangled in I Love Trouble, but they also had a few tangles – and not the good kind – with each other off-set. And even though Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went on to date in real life after The Notebook, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for those two, either.A lot of this is ancient history. And the...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

358K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy