ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Non-alcoholic beers: Can they be a healthy option for Dry January and beyond?

By Mike Snider, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19N7BA_0dldo8SF00

Non-alcoholic beers have been quite the buzz lately and are right now likely chilling in many refrigerators since we are in the midst of Dry January.

However, that growing observation of a month without booze as a cleansing period after an alcohol-heavy holiday season isn't the only factor fueling non-alcoholic beer sales. There's an increased interest in health and wellness that includes healthier-for-you beverages and more people being sober curious .

"I think we're seeing a moderation trend with an increase in awareness around well-being for many consumers," said Christopher Mohr, a registered dietitian and nutrition consultant at MohrResults.com .

Non-alcoholic beer sales have risen as a result. Sales of non-alcoholic beers at retail (not including bars and restaurants) grew 28% in 2021 to slightly more than $298 million, according to Bump Williams Consulting of Shelton, Connecticut, which services the beverage alcohol industry, and uses Nielsen data.

Non-alcoholic beers used to be consumed by "old-timers or perhaps some folks who had experienced over-indulgence in their past life. Not today," said Williams, a beverage industry analyst.

The taste, quality and image of non-alcoholic beer fits with "what people are aspiring to embrace with their new health and wellness attitudes," he said.

To meet consumer demand, beer makers have brought new products to market from Heineken 0.0 and Bud Zero to Samuel Adams Just the Haze , a non-alcoholic hazy IPA, and a lineup of exclusively non-alcoholic beers from Athletic Brewing Co. , founded in 2017, which has breweries in Stratford, Connecticut, and San Diego.

Dry January has drawn consumers to Athletic Brewing's beers, said co-founder Bill Shufelt. "It is a time when we see many new consumers discover our brand."

About 80% of those who drink Athletic non-alcoholic beers also drink beer with alcohol, he said, because "it allows them to enjoy a great tasting beer without compromising their goals."

Smarter drinking: Here's how much alcohol is too much

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZpFI_0dldo8SF00
Sales of non-alcoholic beers continue to rise and that has led to new entrants on retail shelves for consumers. Mike Snider, USA TODAY

Are non-alcoholic beers healthy?

So more people are buying non-alcoholic beers – and more options are coming to market. But are they healthy? That depends.

If you are opting for a non-alcoholic beer, you are making a healthier choice. That's because "the biggest benefit for health from a regular beer to a non-alcoholic beer is the absence of alcohol," said Ginger Hultin, a Seattle-based registered dietitian nutritionist and author of "How to Eat to Beat Disease Cookbook."

Alcohol in moderation is allowed under most health guidelines, but a large 2018 study published in The Lancet found "the safest level of drinking is none."

So non-alcoholic beer is a healthy substitute if you want to quit drinking alcohol.

"Alcohol is toxic to the body and needs to be processed by the liver," Hultin said. "It interacts with a lot of medications, so there's many reasons that a person may want to choose a non-alcoholic variety."

Some experts are concerned that non-alcoholic beers could trigger relapses in those in recovery from alcohol addiction. “Really, anything can be a trigger if a person associates it with past drinking – the smell, the taste, the location, who’s there, the occasion or social setting," Hosia Keene of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation treatment center in Bellevue, Washington, told Treatment magazine .

"Someone who’s fresh in recovery may not be able to have that protective factor with non-alcoholic beer," she said, "whereas someone who has been in recovery for 20 years might say, ‘Yeah, it’s fine.’”

No alcohol in non-alcoholic beer? Really?

Despite their name, most non-alcoholic beers may have a bit of alcohol, typically up to 0.5% by volume. (Just check the label for the alcohol level.)

Back in 2010, a study found found 29% of non-alcohol and low-alcohol beverages tested had more alcohol than stated on the label.

Athletic Brewing's Shufelt said those findings are not reflective of today's marketplace.

Traditionally, non-alcoholic beers have been made with alcohol and then additional processing removed most of the alcohol. More recently, new methods of brewing allow the production of beers with no alcohol at all.

Heineken 0.0, the top-selling non-alcoholic beer in the U.S., and another big seller, Bud Zero, are both completely alcohol-free.

Counting calories or carbs? Check beer labels

Non-alcoholic beers also have calories and carbohydrates, which you may want to keep in mind. Typically, a regular beer can have about 153 calories and a non-alcoholic beer about 133, according to medical news site Healthline.

When it comes to carbs, non-alcoholic beers may actually have more than regular beers, typically about 29 grams, compared to 13 grams for a regular beer, Healthline found.

Just check the label and it's easy to find non-alcoholic beers with fewer calories and carbs. For instance, Heineken 0.0 has 69 calories, about 16 grams of carbs; Bud Zero has 50 calories and 11.5 grams of carbs. Athletic's Upside Dawn golden ale has 50 calories, 12 grams of carbs, while its All Out extra dark ale has 90 calories and 21 grams of carbs.

Carbs in beer – whether it's non-alcoholic or not – come primarily from grains, yeast and added ingredients such as lactose, which can give a smooth quality to the beer. If calories and carbs are a concern, you can check the label for nutritional information.

"Yes, some non-alcoholic beers may actually have more carbs than regular beers, but others don't," Mohr said. "To me here it's not about carbs or calories, choosing non-alcoholic drinks is about the alcohol itself."

Less alcohol also usually means fewer calories, he said, because alcohol has more calories per gram (7) than do carbohydrates (4).

The bottom line: Non-alcoholic beers give consumers healthy options.

"There are some rich flavored non-alcoholic beers that I turn to myself when I want the flavor or even the camaraderie with friends, but not the side effects of alcohol," Mohr said. "It's amazing to have these options – that can be just as flavorful as their alcoholic counterparts – for those who don't want to drink for a night, for a month or forever."

Other non-alcoholic options

If calories, carbs and small amounts of alcohol are concerns, there are other sipping options: sparkling waters .

Brewers are tapping into that trend, too. Athletic Brewing has four flavors of DayPack sparkling water . All are made with zero calories, carbs or sugar.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. recently released the newest non-alcoholic option into the market: Hop Splash Sparkling Hop-Infused Water . Containing no alcohol, calories, carbs or sugar, the sparkling water has a "big hop aroma and flavor," said Robin Gregory, the brewery's director of communications.

Consumer research found many "aren't necessarily looking to replace beer in their life," she said. "A lot of people just maybe wanted to cut back on alcohol for whatever reason, or just want to have more beverage options."

Speaking of water, that's a readily available beverage with no alcohol, calories, or carbs, too. Water should be "the predominant beverage in anyone's diet," Hultin said.

But if you want to drink non-alcoholic beers, she said, "I often recommend people use (them) like they would a regular beer – one, maybe two, per day and probably not on all days."

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Non-alcoholic beers: Can they be a healthy option for Dry January and beyond?

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati CityBeat

MadTree Releases Its First Non-Alcoholic Beer

Want the taste of craft beer without the hangover? MadTree Brewing is now offering its first ever non-alcoholic beer, becoming one of the first major Cincinnati-based breweries to delve into the non-alcoholic beer scene. MadTree has announced that customers can now order Leave No Trace, which tastes like a pale...
CINCINNATI, OH
Stamford Advocate

CT bars shake up mocktails for Dry January and beyond

If you're stepping back from alcohol for "Dry January" — or for any reason — you're not alone, and Connecticut restaurants and bars are responding to a demand for non-alcoholic options that go beyond water and soda. "Dry January" has become a popular initiative to abstain from alcohol...
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Inverse

Will Dry January really help you cut back on alcohol? It’s complicated

It wouldn’t be a new year without a slew of social media posts from folks declaring they intend to stay sober for a month, after all, and perhaps you are one of them. People who participate in Dry January — or “Drynuary” — forego drinking alcohol for the entire month. The idea is to start the year fresh. Alcohol can be terrible for one’s health, and January comes on the back of a month in which our society’s normalization of excessive alcohol use really revs up.
DRINKS
Design Milk

Dry January Is Easy With These Tasty Alcohol-Free Beverages

After a season full of indulgences, plenty of us are pressing pause on our alcohol consumption in favor of Dry January. It’s become a popular New Year’s resolution in recent years, and with so many alcohol-free beverages readily available there are plenty of reasons to take part. Several selections below are also low-sugar and low-calorie, making those healthy intentions so many of us are starting the year with that much easier to attain. Pair these 17 beverages with our attractive barware and glassware and you won’t even miss the alcohol. Bonus: many of the brands’ sites include recipes and added benefits like discounts and free shipping!
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Beverages#Beer Day#Alcoholic#Food Drink#Bump Williams Consulting#Heineken 0 0 And Bud Zero#Athletic Brewing Co#Athletic Brewing
Axios

Options for Dry January in Columbus

Central Ohio's temporary teetotalers have more options than ever to cut back on alcohol but not necessarily the fun. Why it matters: More Americans — as many as 15%, according to some polls — have been participating in "Dry January" in recent years to kick off the new year in a healthy way.
COLUMBUS, OH
News 12

Celebrate ‘Dry January’ at non-alcoholic brewery in Stratford

It's a new year and for many that means new goals, and for a select some, that means giving up alcohol for "Dry January." Athletic Brewing Company in Stratford is the largest non-alcoholic brewery in the country. They have all craft beer, which includes IPAs and Ales. January is typically...
STRATFORD, NY
Wired

The Science Behind Dry January’s Zero-Alcohol Hooch

Many people are taking a break from alcohol this month, a cultural moment that’s come to be known as Dry January. Beyond trends fueled by New Year’s resolutions, however, the de-alcoholized drink has been enjoying a boom. Beverage brands and fancy bartenders are crafting complex virgin cocktails and beers in an effort to tantalize the tastebuds of sober folks, temporary teetotalers, and the generally alcohol-averse. But how do they actually devise these drinks? And how well do they hold up to our cultural expectations of what “drinking” should be?
DRINKS
elitetraveler.com

Delicious Non-Alcoholic Cocktails to Make This January

Whether you’re quitting alcohol as a temporary post-Holidays detox, or making a more long-term commitment, going dry can be tricky. However, the increased rates of sobriety have seen the quality, not to mention quantity, of non-alcoholic spirits increase, too – and with them comes a host of non-alcoholic cocktail recipes to try.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TrendHunter.com

Vibrant Non-Alcoholic Wines

Stella Rosa Non-Alcoholics offers non-alcoholic options from the award-winning Italian wine brand and the new line promises to support consumers in Dry January and the many months beyond. The non-alcoholic line takes cues from the original offerings with options that are semi-sweet and semi-sparkling, made with real fruit flavors and recipes that are naturally gluten-free, vegan and low in calories.
DRINKS
hopculture.com

Why More American Craft Breweries Are Brewing Non-Alcoholic Beers

Many people kick off the new year with Dry January — thirty-one days of abstaining from alcohol. A term first coined by a group in London in 2013, Dry January is a chance for folks to adopt healthier lifestyles. But nowadays, with so many high-quality non-alcoholic brands and beers available, participating in Dry January doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t drink beer.
DRINKS
Daily Breeze

4 tips to help you enjoy an alcohol-free Dry January

I think we can all agree that New Year’s resolutions are not very effective when it comes to long-term self-improvement. In fact, most New Year’s resolutions fizzle out in weeks. However, there is one health-promoting New Year’s plan that seems to be building momentum, promising interesting results.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Bitter Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Betera makes sparkling beverages that are dry, bright, refreshingly bitter and alcohol-free. The alternative beverages are low in sugar and full of flavor from interesting botanical ingredients like Rhubarb-Hibiscus, Ginger-Orange and Elderflower-Lime. These bottled beverages have complex flavor profiles that are like cocktails but easier to enjoy anytime and anywhere.
DRINKS
kamcity.com

Corona Introduces World’s First Non-Alcoholic Beer With Vitamin D

AB InBev has announced the launch of Corona Sunbrew 0.0%, a non-alcoholic beer containing 30% of the recommended daily value of vitamin D per 330ml serving. Commenting on the first-of-its-kind innovation, Felipe Ambra, Global Vice President for Corona, said: “As a brand that was born on the beach, Corona embraces the outdoors in everything we do, because we believe that outside is where people best disconnect and relax. The feeling of the sun is one of the things that people love most about the outdoors and the Corona brand is always innovating to remind them of that feeling.
DRINKS
Food52

Gnista Non-Alcoholic Spirit

Floral Wormwood is aromatic and fresh, with bitter notes of green herbs and wormwood for good measure. (You’ll find hints of orange peel too.) Use it as a base for your alcohol-free cocktails, serve it over ice, or enjoy it on its own—it makes for a great aperitif.
DRINKS
947wls.com

River West bar The Dawson is selling non-alcoholic cocktails for ‘Dry January’

If you’re participating in Dry January, one River West bar is making it so there’s no reason you can’t still join your friends for drinks…. The Dawson is offering non-alcoholic cocktails in honor of ‘Dry January,’ a full month of not drinking any alcohol. The month-long event started with the idea of making people feel healthier by giving up alcohol for a full month.
DAWSON, IL
local-pittsburgh.com

Dry January can end with a Mocktail dinner at DiAnoia’s Eatery

Ending dry January with a non-alcoholic toast, DiAnoia’s Eatery will host a five-course mocktail dinner at 6 p.m. Sun., Jan. 30. The dinner pairs each course with a craft mocktail made with non-alcoholic Seedlip spirits, including a drink inspired by an espresso martini. Tickets are available for $85 at dianoiaseatery.com.
RESTAURANTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

358K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy