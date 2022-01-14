A new look for New Year's resolutions as Sewickley gym goers navigate pandemic

The New Year’s resolution to get back in shape is taking on a different look in 2022.

While January traditionally has been a time for setting new goals and a new start on a healthier lifestyle, living through a pandemic for nearly two years has had an effect on our mindset.

“It seems as if ‘New Year’s Resolutions’ have taken a back seat to simply taking care of yourself the best you can,” said Rachel Bekelja, co-owner and co-partner of Salt Power Yoga PGH in Sewickley via email. “Maybe a silver lining in all of the stress of the last few years is not adding the pressure of resolutions, but instead just continuing to show up and practice things that help you de-stress, empty, feel good and reset – like yoga!”

Bekelja said students continue to attend classes, following a mindful and common sense approach of avoiding coming in if they are feeling ill or when possible covid-19 exposure has occurred.

Workout venues in Sewickley have continued to welcome everyone to exercise in a safe and clean environment through the complexities of the pandemic, and most recently with the omicron variant.

Sewickley’s Clearly Pilates owner Julie Trovato said she has noticed some decrease in attendance the past two weeks. She said it’s because of the children of her clients who may have been exposed, and the family needs to quarantine.

“We just have to roll with it,” Trovato said. “It doesn’t make sense to panic. This too shall pass.”

Trovato said exercising can help prevent or lessen symptoms because it is a way to build a person’s immune system. She also said she does a lot of individual private instruction and smaller class sizes, being that she’s in a smaller facility. Also, most of the people who work out at Clearly Pilates have been in the same groups. She said people have missed the human interaction.

“Pilates focuses on body, mind and spirit,” she said. “We will weather this storm. We just have to adapt right now.”

Alba Tull, founder of Ramp ‘N’ Rize in Sewickley, said via email they learned a lot from their clients when they transitioned to Zoom and outdoor workouts in 2020.

“Once we were able to return indoors, we adhered to the recommendations laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with strict cleanliness and safety guidelines in place,” Tull said. “Since then, what we’ve witnessed from the Ramp ‘N’ Rize community is that they are committed to staying healthy and we continue to be inspired by their resilience and dedication – 2022 is no different.”

Tull said Joy Johnson, head trainer and regional manager, “brings an expertise and passion to the studio that is infectious (no pun intended) as she leads our trainers and clients on their journey to embodying a fitness mentality to boost their immune systems, which is why I believe people come from Sewickley and beyond to train at our studio.”

Trish Hooper, CEO at the Sewickley Valley YMCA, said they haven’t seen a decrease in people coming in this month because of the omicron variant. She said for those who have been working out throughout the pandemic that they’ve learned to take the steps needed to be safe by learning about the covid-19 vaccinations and assessing any risk.

“People are more savvy about making decisions that are right for them,” Hooper said. “They know if they aren’t feeling well to stay home, and they do.”

Hooper said people have been committed to living healthier lives throughout the past 22 months and not just beginning to think about making changes to their lifestyles in January.

She said once gyms were allowed to re-open, people came back.

“They realized the importance of working out while they were in quarantine but have missed being around other human beings,” Hooper said. “They wanted to get out and do things, and they came to the gym. The ‘Y’ provides people that feeling of being part of a community.”

For those who aren’t ready to come back, Hooper said the YMCA respects their decision and will be around when they decide it’s the right time for them.

Most of the gyms in the area offer virtual classes for those who aren’t comfortable returning just yet.

Bekelja said they continue to take extra precautions such as limiting class sizes and having people spaced in a studio, which is cleaned and sanitized after each class.

“Students who have chosen to skip in-person classes, permanently or temporarily, will often participate in our virtual classes where they can practice ‘live’ multiple times a week, or register for recordings to have a fresh class recording waiting in their email,” Bekelja said. “Yoga, by nature, is a practice of self-care and ‘ahimsa’ (do no harm), so we are grateful to have members and staff who want to practice these values in every aspect of their lives.”