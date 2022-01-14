ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik Larsen on Savage Dragon #261, Gang Wars and Killer Sharks

Cover picture for the articleErik Larsen's Savage Dragon delivered a game-changing issue this week, with the new Mako getting more active, and destructive, while various members of the Vicious Circle vied for power in the vacuum left behind by the death of Dart. It's all building to a brawl next month, but in the meantime,...

Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Nezuko's Full Demon Form to Life With Body Paint

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fan is celebrating Nezuko Kamado unleashing her full demon form in the anime with some very slick body paint cosplay! The second season of the anime is finally heating up with fans as the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series is beginning to yield some impressive results from the main fights of the arc. The previous episode saw Tanjiro struggle against Daki's Upper Rank level power, and it wasn't until the episode came to an end and revealed that Nezuko was able to keep up with the villain with a huge new power boost of her own.
Marvel Reveals Wolverine was Present for Birth of Another X-Men Character

A shot to the heart for the X-Men comics line arrived this week from Marvel in the form of X Lives of Wolverine #1. The new series is half of the larger tale with X Deaths of Wolverine arriving in alternate weeks, and hails from writer Benjamin Percy and artists Joshua Cassara (X Lives), Federico Vicentini (X Deaths), and Adam Kubert (covers). With the first issue now released we have a better idea of what the series will entail as the threat and the stakes were confirmed with the revelation that Omega Red is traveling through time (maybe?) to try and assassinate Charles Xavier at different points in his life, including his birth.
Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Stars React to Speeder Gang and Tusken Raiders Backlash

As is the nature of Star Wars fans, when one group sees something they absolutely love, another group sees the same thing and absolutely hates it, as evidenced by the most recent episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. More specifically, this most recent episode saw the debut of a gang of cyborgs who ride on brightly colored speeder bikes, reminiscent of '60s-era motorcycles. While some viewers loved seeing a more colorful side of the galaxy far, far away, others thought the gang came across as campy and silly, seemingly juxtaposing the grittier tone of the series. Stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen recently offered their thoughts on the characters.
Erik Larsen
Marvel Announces the Return of the Defenders

The Defenders will return to action. Marvel Comics confirmed a new Defenders project is in the works via a teaser included at the end of Defenders #5, released on Wednesday. The teaser offers no hint as to which characters will comprise this version of the ever-shifting Defenders roster or which creators will contribute to the series. Defenders #5 concludes the current Defenders miniseries from writer Al Ewing and artist Javier Rodriguez. The miniseries expanded on plot seeds Ewing planted elsewhere in the Marvel Universe, including Marvel Comics #1000 and following up on Harpy's whereabouts after leaving Bruce Banner's orbit in The Immortal Hulk.
Hawkeye Deleted Scene Shows Kingpin on the Aftermath of the Battle of New York

The first season of Marvel's Hawkeye is officially in the books, after six episodes of surprising street-level additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most buzzed-about aspects of the series was the television return of Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who previously developed a legion of fans after appearing in Netflix's Daredevil. Kingpin's cameo appearance in Hawkeye's fifth episode proved to be an unexpected way to reintroduce him to audiences — but apparently, we almost got a sequence set much earlier in the MCU timeline. The scene, which you can check out below, shows Kingpin and Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) meeting in the aftermath of the Battle of New York.
‘Emerald City’ And ‘Siberia’ Creator Matthew Arnold To Make Graphic Novel Debut With ‘Eden’

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Arnold, the creator and executive producer of NBC’s Emerald City and Siberia, will soon unveil his first graphic novel Eden, a sci-fi story exploring a new and controversial approach to incarceration. The graphic novel illustrated by Riccardo Burchielli (DMZ, Highway to Hell) will become available in digital form via Amazon’s cloud-based service ComiXology Originals on March 29. It’s set for publication in print by Dark Horse, the legendary company behind titles including Black Hammer, Hellboy, Sin City and The Umbrella Academy, on July 12. Eden is billed as a story told in five chapters about starting over. When a...
Star Wars: Rumor Killer on 'Leaked' Knights of Ren Trailer

Still, it's a pretty impressive trailer. I think we can all agree that Disney+ is the best thing that happened to the Star Wars universe in a long while and after the sequel trilogy failed to deliver, Lucasfilm's bold decision to expand the franchise through streaming did absolute wonders for the iconic science-fiction property. Now, the House of Mouse is capitalizing on it big time by producing more Star Wars-driven content.
Moon Knight Release Date Revealed

Moon Knight has a release date. While teasing the arrival of the show's trailer during its NFL Wild Card game Monday night, ESPN announcers let it slip the series is debuting on Disney+ beginning March 30th. While that's still quite a wait, there will only be a month and a week between the Oscar Isaac-led show hitting streaming and the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness entering theaters.
Avengers Gives Its Strongest Member a Radical Transformation

WARNING: Spoilers for Avengers #52 follow. Business is picking up for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The Marvel Universe is on the verge of collapse as the Multiversal Masters of Evil attack and destroy each world they conqueror. However, help is on the way with the addition of two heavy hitters to the team. An earlier recruit, Starbrand, became an honorary member after her mother, the original wielder of the Starbrand, died giving birth to her in outer space. The Avengers took Baby Brandy back to Earth with them to watch over her, though she was aged up after a recent reality warp. The latest issue of Avengers transforms the Starbrand even more during an encounter with the Multiversal Masters of Evil.
Peacemaker Has DC Fans Googling a Disturbing Star Wars "Fact"

Peacemaker's first three episodes debuted on HBO Max last week, and the fourth one dropped on the streaming site today. The new show is a follow-up to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and sees John Cena's Peacemaker teaming up with Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), and more to stop the mysterious "Project Butterfly." As ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson said in her Peacemaker review, the series is "action-packed, profane, and bizarre," which means a lot of silly and crazy stuff comes out of Cena's mouth. At one point, Peacemaker talks about Star Wars and claims that Wookiees have teeth in their buttholes. "That's canon," he exclaims. According to a recent post from Gunn, that joke has led to some hilarious googling.
Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
Moon Knight: Marvel fans stunned by Oscar Isaac’s ‘simply terrible’ British accent in first trailer for series

The first trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming series Moon Knight has dropped – but fans are expressing scepticism about star Oscar Isaac’s British accent.Isaac plays Marc Spector in the series, a man with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.Ethan Hawke co-stars as cult leader Arthur Harrow. Moon Knight will debut on Disney Plus on 30 March.Viewers shared their reactions to the trailer on social media, with many commenting on Isaac’s unconventional English dialect.“Oscar Isaac‘s British accent is simply terrible, that s*** hurt my ears,” wrote one person.“My mind is split between appreciating how...
Regina King Fans Celebrate Her 51st Birthday

Today is Regina King's birthday and fans are excited to celebrate. The Watchmen star is 51 and still enjoying all the impressive work she completed in 2021. Her film One Night In Miami was still being discussed for awards last year. Then, she starred in The Harder They Fall on Netflix and fans enjoyed seeing King interact with that all-star cast of characters. Who knows what she had coming up in 2022, but the fans seem to be here for any and all of it. Could we finally see that new version of The Boondocks set to premiere on HBO Max? You can check out Netflix's big post down below and some of the fan reactions.
