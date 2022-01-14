ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pike Township superintendent out, assistant to serve in interim role

By WRTV.com Staff
WRTV
WRTV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYy1t_0dldnSk500

INDIANAPOLIS — MSD of Pike Township superintendent Flora Reichanadter is being replaced following months of criticism over transportation issues and stalled teacher contract negotiations, the district’s school board announced Thursday night.

Assistant superintendent of operations Larry Young will serve as interim superintendent.

The school board did not say what prompted the change, but Reichanadter recently came under fire following a number of eLearning days because the district did not have enough available school bus drivers.

She was also at the center of heated negotiations over a new contract with the teachers union that did not end until a mediator was introduced.

The board says Reichanadter’s lawyer and the school district’s attorney are working out a separation agreement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Superintendent#Teachers Union#School Board#Pike Township
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WRTV

WRTV

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy