ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Yes, you can get a refund on a nonrefundable hotel room. Here's how to do it.

By Christopher Elliott
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Look at your travel itinerary closely. Notice anything different? That's right, your hotel reservation may be totally nonrefundable. Yes, even during a pandemic.

So if you have second thoughts about traveling, and want to get a refund on a nonrefundable hotel room, you might be out of luck.

Sometimes, you don't even have a choice. Consider what happened to Liam Goodman. He booked a last-minute nonrefundable hotel room in New York from Priceline. When the property ran out of rooms and he had to stay in another hotel, Priceline pocketed his money.

"Priceline says I never checked in and was a no-show," says Goodman, a photographer from Beacon, New York.

USA TODAY Travel newsletter: Get the latest headlines in your inbox daily

Nonrefundable hotel rooms are becoming more common

Anecdotal evidence suggests that nonrefundable (or "prepaid") hotel rooms are becoming more common. No one tracks and reports the number of nonrefundable hotel rooms in a systematic way. The deal is simple: You pay in advance for the hotel room(s) and you get a modest discount. There's no chance for a refund, even if you change your mind within 24 hours of making the reservation, unlike airlines .

OK, did you check your itinerary yet? If you're stuck with one of these nonrefundable hotel rooms, don't worry. There are ways to get your money back. But maybe the best strategy is to avoid these tricky hotel reservations in the first place.

Goodman wishes he had. He could have avoided the trouble by asking his original hotel to "walk" him to a comparable property, which is a hotel industry standard practice. Instead, he contacted Priceline for help – and it turned him down. I asked Priceline about his case. It reviewed its records and discovered that he wasn't a no-show, after all. The online agency offered him a full refund.

► Small planes, cheap tickets but no help by phone: The inside scoop on budget-friendly Breeze Airways

So you want a refund for a nonrefundable room?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpFzq_0dldn9Il00
You may be able to get a refund on a nonrefundable hotel room in cases such as illness (especially COVID), a death in the family or a change in your circumstances. davit85/Getty Images/iStockphoto

I asked frequent travelers how they've received refunds for nonrefundable rooms. Turns out, many of them were able to get their money back under certain circumstances.

When the hotel isn't as advertised. I've seen many cases where the hotel fell short of expectations. All bets are off when that happens. Take a lot of photos and appeal to the highest level possible – and if necessary to your credit card company. If the answer is still "no," you might be able to salvage your stay. For example, when Heidi Vanderlee discovered she'd have to share a bathroom with another guest in her London hotel, she appealed to her online travel agent. After a lot of back and forth, the online agency fixed her reservation, allowing her to upgrade to quarters with a private bathroom. "Could have been a much worse outcome," says Vanderlee, a publicist who lives in New York.

When you're sick. That's what Grant Sabatier discovered recently when he fell ill and canceled a nonrefundable hotel room in Washington, D.C. A valid medical excuse can secure a full refund, particularly if it's COVID-19. But he had to call the hotel three times before it saw things his way. "This has only worked for me when booking directly with a hotel," adds Sabatier, the founder of the financial advice site Millennial Money .

► Bad news for United passengers: Airline says 3,000 employees COVID-19 positive, plans more flight cuts

When your circumstances change. Hotels understand that your plans can change. Chris Michaels recently asked for a refund for two nonrefundable nights at a chain hotel in Chicago. "In a friendly manner, I explained to a front-desk employee that I was part of the large tournament in town and that my team had been eliminated from the tournament. I also said I was a rewards member of the chain, and I've stayed at that location in the past," recalls Michaels, the founder of a personal finance site Frugal Reality . "The hotel offered to charge me a $50 cleaning fee to get out of the remaining balance for the night. Needless to say, I paid it and headed home."

When you have a death in the family. But don't expect it to be easy. Alex Beene had to cancel a nonrefundable reservation once because a relative died. The hotel forwarded him to a "skeptical" manager. "But when I offered to provide documentation, he offered to go on and refund my stay and offered me condolences," says Beene, who works for the state of Tennessee. "Just the idea that you have written justification for canceling a nonrefundable stay will show the hotel how serious you are about the claim."

► 'We found out while we were flying': Last-minute cruise cancellations leave travelers scrambling

What if you don't have a case?

Face it, most of the time people just want a refund on a nonrefundable room without a valid reason. And why not? Hotels can often resell the rooms, so it's only fair that we should receive at least some of the money back, right?

Frequent hotel guests like Anna DiTommaso, who owns a web design firm in Dallas, say it's worth a try, anyway.

"The hotel has the legal right to keep the money," she says. "But I've found that if you have a reasonable excuse for canceling the room, most places will offer you a refund without you even having to ask."

I agree. "Prepaid" rooms and nonrefundable rates are not customer-friendly. The discounts are too small, and the risks too big. Often, guests don't even know they have a nonrefundable rate until it's too late. Yep, hotels bury the terms in their fine print, just like other travel companies.

Bottom line: Nonrefundable hotel rooms shouldn't exist. But they do. Now you may have a way around them.

► Hours in line or a $110 test: How the COVID test shortage is 'frustrating' Puerto Rico visitors

3 ways avoid getting stuck with a nonrefundable room

Travel insurance. If you have to cancel your hotel stay for a covered reason, you can receive reimbursement for your nonrefundable hotel cost from your insurance company. Seven Corners CEO Justin Tysdal recommends a "cancel for any reason" benefit. "It allows you to cancel your trip for any reason you wish," he says. "That way, should anything unexpected occur, you can cancel your trip and receive at least 75% of your nonrefundable trip cost back."

Change the date of your reservation. Sometimes, nonrefundable hotel rooms can be changed to a future date. Andy Abramson, who runs a communications firm in Los Angeles, says for some hotels, once you move the date you can ask for – and receive a refund. "I've used this trick several times."

Resell the room. Yes, it's possible. "You can resell your nonrefundable hotel bookings to other people and receive a refund that way," says Galena Stavreva , CEO of SpareFare.net , which facilitates these room changes. She says hotels allow for changes of the name of the main guest under the reservation. Booking.com and Expedia facilitate name changes as well. You can recover some or all of your hotel room costs.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers consumers to solve their problems and helps those who can't The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yes, you can get a refund on a nonrefundable hotel room. Here's how to do it.

Comments / 7

Related
downtownny.com

You Can Still Get 22% Off Your Room Rate During NYC Hotel Week

In case you haven’t heard, NYC & Company launched a pretty enticing program with hotels across the city for those of you still looking to travel or have a staycation in the post-holiday season. The first-ever NYC Hotel Week is offering promotions with several hotels offering 22% off their standard room rates — just remember to book your special rate through NYCGo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How Many Square Feet You Can Get Across the Country For $375K

Buying a home is stressful no matter how you slice it, particularly during a global pandemic that has upended the market in ways no one could have ever predicted. But no matter where in the country you’re looking to put down roots, getting the most for your money is surely a top priority for every home buyer out there from West Quoddy Head, Maine to the northern tip of Washington state.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Michaels
Person
Grant Sabatier
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.On Saturday, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being...
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Family flies home after Disney trip to find over $1,000 in Disney Parks gifts for Christmas destroyed on tarmac

Kaila and her family were excited about traveling to California just before Christmas for a Disney vacation at the Disneyland Resort and to visit other West Coast California theme parks. Since they were there just before the holidays, the family had also planned to do some of their Christmas shopping in the parks and looked forward to bringing home some unique gifts to give to friends and family for the holidays.
TRAVEL
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agency#Travel Insurance#Hotels#Hotel Room#Travel Company#Beacon#Usa Today Travel
The Independent

‘No more carry on’: Australian airlines unite against disruptive passengers

As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

358K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy