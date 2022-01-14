Local Girl Scouts embrace technology for cookie sales

Girl Scouts on the Central Coast are embracing technology to boost cookie sales.

Girl Scouts are being encouraged to think like entrepreneurs using new digital tools in the pandemic era.

Many are now running their own cookie business largely online via the organization’s ‘ Smart Cookies’ app .

Girl Scout leaders say the cookie program has completely transitioned - accelerated by changes brought on by the pandemic

The Girl Scouts is just one more organization forced to pivot and take advantage of online tools.

“Girls are super smart on cell phone technology and app technology," said Tammie Helmuth, CEO, Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast. "This is a natural progression of allowing girls, to not only move their sales onto an online platform, but to use it to increase their sales. Remember they still want that major investment back into their community.”

Cookie sale profits are reinvested back into the community by helping places like animal shelters and senior centers every year.

The Cookie Program runs from January 29 through March 13 this year.

To find out more or to place an order, visit the Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast's website .

