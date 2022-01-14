Roundup: Kanye West Investigation; Sue Bird's Last Dance; The NBA's New Brand of Trash Talk

Michigan State athletics signs landmark partnership with Caesars Sportsbook ... Chicago bar manager threatened with knife after turning a patron away who couldn't show proof of vaccination ... Ja Morant is the exact spark this NBA season needed ... More Laura Ingraham texts surrounding Jan. 6 released ... Russia not ruling out any military options ... Inside Robert Kraft's challenge to Bill Belichick ... The golden age of NFL ratings is here ... Jim Harbaugh kinda-sorta addresses NFL rumors ... NBA trade season kicked off with Hawks trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks ... Kanye West under investigation for alleged battery ... Kendrick Lamar teaming up with 'South Park' creators for a new live action comedy movie ...

Scheme wars dominate the NFL and will decide the playoffs. [The Ringer]

Enter the Nightmarish World of Joel Coen’s Macbeth [The Atlantic]

How college football and the Georgia Bulldogs became an emotional wrecking ball [Fansided]

‘Degrassi’ Revival Enrolls at HBO Max [The Hollywood Reporter]

11 Colors You've Probably Never Heard Of [Mental Floss]

Inside the NBA's new wave of trash talk [ESPN]

Nabil Karim Joining Turner Sports As Studio Host and Reporter [The Big Lead]

One last ride for Sue Bird.

Jamie Lannister goes Artic.

Great content here.

Happy Friday.