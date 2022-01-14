ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Kanye West Investigation; Sue Bird's Last Dance; The NBA's New Brand of Trash Talk

By Kyle Koster
 6 days ago
Michigan State athletics signs landmark partnership with Caesars Sportsbook ... Chicago bar manager threatened with knife after turning a patron away who couldn't show proof of vaccination ... Ja Morant is the exact spark this NBA season needed ... More Laura Ingraham texts surrounding Jan. 6 released ... Russia not ruling out any military options ... Inside Robert Kraft's challenge to Bill Belichick ... The golden age of NFL ratings is here ... Jim Harbaugh kinda-sorta addresses NFL rumors ... NBA trade season kicked off with Hawks trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks ... Kanye West under investigation for alleged battery ... Kendrick Lamar teaming up with 'South Park' creators for a new live action comedy movie ...

Scheme wars dominate the NFL and will decide the playoffs. [The Ringer]

Enter the Nightmarish World of Joel Coen’s Macbeth [The Atlantic]

How college football and the Georgia Bulldogs became an emotional wrecking ball [Fansided]

‘Degrassi’ Revival Enrolls at HBO Max [The Hollywood Reporter]

11 Colors You've Probably Never Heard Of [Mental Floss]

Inside the NBA's new wave of trash talk [ESPN]

Nabil Karim Joining Turner Sports As Studio Host and Reporter [The Big Lead]

One last ride for Sue Bird.

Jamie Lannister goes Artic.

Great content here.

Happy Friday.

The Big Lead

Roundup: Robert Durst Dies at 78; Georgia Wins College Football National Title; Kanye West Documentary Coming

Robert Durst died at 78 ... Georgia topped Alabama to win the CFP National title ... U.S. COVID hospitalizations hit record high ... Jesse Watters named permanent host of FOX News 7 p.m. hour ... Gavin Newsom signs executive order in California outlawing price gouging of COVID-19 at-home test kits ... Scientists unearth "sea dragon" fossil in U.K. ... Nasdaq rallied big time on Monday ... Dave Gettleman officially retires ... Lions fire Anthony Lynn and will search for new offensive coordinator ... Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Maynard dies at 86 ... Apple in talks to broadcast MLB games ... Yankees hire first female minor league manager ... "Full House" cast pays tribute to Bob Saget ... "Emily in Paris" renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 ... Dorian Thompson-Robinson returning to UCLA ... Bruce Arians thinks Tom Brady should win MVP ... Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI ...
NFL
The Big Lead

LeBron James to Lakers Fans: Sorry We Stink

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with big expectations and a roster full of players old enough to explore presidential runs. Injuries have riddled the geriatric Millennials at an alarming clip, but their problems run far deeper than who's available on any given night. Those waiting for something to snap into place and signs this team is capable of winning an NBA title continue to wait as the season moves past its midway point. At 21-22 and eighth in the Western Conference, even the most optimistic fans could be forgiven for beginning to think this is fait accompli.
NBA
The Big Lead

Roundup: Novak Djokovic Leaves Australia; Russell Wilson to Explore Trades; Kevin Durant Out Weeks With Knee Injury

Synagogue hostage-taking suspect ID'd ... Novak Djokovic deported from Australia ... The South was pummeled by a winter storm ... Earnings season will test the market ... Russia issues subtle, far-reaching threats ... How Tonga volcano generated worldwide shock wave ... U.S. hospitals facing COVID crush again ... A review of HBO's "Somebody Somewhere" ... "Scream" dominated the box office this weekend ... Kevin Durant has a sprained MCL an is out four to six weeks ... Tom Brady and the Bucs dominated the Eagles ... The Chiefs stomped the Steelers ... Ben Roethlisberger called Steelers career "an honor" ... Russell Wilson wants to explore other destinations ... Jerome Boger's controversial officiating crew won't work the rest of the playoffs ... Former NFL lineman Jared Veldheer now cooks at his kids' school cafeteria ...
NBA
FanSided

Anthony Davis traded to the Boston Celtics in B/R’s ‘shocking’ deals piece

While the Boston Celtics have been on somewhat of a hot streak through the first half of January, winning six of their10 games played thus far into 2022, for the most part, it has appeared as though with every positive step forward this team takes they end up following it up by then taking two steps back and now, as a result of Wednesday’s underwhelming loss to the Charlotte Hornets, they find themselves back to boasting just a measly .500 record of 23-23.
NBA
The Big Lead

Five Lakers Trade Targets Who Could Salvage the Season

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily this season and are 22-22 through 44 games. The team's Big Three of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis has not fit well together and the roster needs a major shakeup if Frank Vogel's squad plans to make any noise in the postseason. The problem is, the Lakers don't have a ton of assets other NBA teams would be excited out. Still, something could be worked out.
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
NBA
Vibe

Lusia Harris, The Only Woman Drafted To The NBA, Dead At 66

Lusia Harris, the only woman officially drafted to the NBA in history and the first Black woman enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, has died at 66. A cause of death has yet to be revealed. Harris’ death was confirmed by her family in a statement shared by Delta State University, the trailblazing basketball legend’s alma mater. “We are deeply saddened to share the news that our angel, matriarch, sister, mother, grandmother, Olympic medalist, The Queen of Basketball, Lusia Harris has passed away unexpectedly today in Mississippi,” the family revealed. “The recent months brought Ms. Harris great joy,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
NBA
The Big Lead

A James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade Makes a Lot of Sense

As the Ben Simmons saga continues to drag on for the Philadelphia 76ers with no end in sight, a rare ray of sunshine has popped up. Rumors have begun bubbling to the surface that suggest if the Brooklyn Nets don't win a championship this season, they would be willing to swap James Harden for Simmons this offseason.
NBA
