ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

SKorean rescuers pull body from collapsed construction site

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P09QJ_0dldmdSz00

South Korean rescuers on Friday pulled a body from a heap of rubble at the construction site of a 39-floor building that partially collapsed four days earlier in the southern city of Gwangju.

City officials said the man, one of six construction workers who were missing after Tuesday's collapse, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dozens of rescue workers assisted by dogs, drones and heavy equipment have been deployed in the search, but their efforts have been slowed by concerns about the stability of the apartment building in the city’s Hwajeongdong district.

About 10 vehicles were destroyed and the occupants of nearly 200 nearby houses and shops were forced to evacuate following the collapse, which sent debris spilling across nearby streets and left a huge pile of broken concrete at the bottom of the structure, exposing mangled steel beams.

The incident has triggered public anger in a country that has long grappled with deadly accidents attributed to lax safety standards and regulations, which experts say were often overlooked during South Korea's rapid economic growth.

Police and officials from the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Friday raided a local office of HDC Hyundai Development, the main contractor for the project, as part of an investigation into whether the company violated safety laws.

Some experts have speculated that not enough time was allowed for the concrete to fully dry and set during the cold and snowy weather.

HDC issued a statement saying it “deeply apologizes to the people who are missing, their families and the citizens of Gwangju,” but did not commented specifically on what caused the collapse.

The Gwangju government has suspended all five of HDC’s ongoing construction projects in the city and said it could force the company to tear down the damaged building and rebuild it from scratch if the structure’s safety isn’t assured.

Officials said 394 workers were employed at the Hwajeongdong construction site, including the five who are still missing. Emergency workers rescued three laborers on Tuesday, including two who had been trapped in a shipping container hit by debris, but search operations were halted hours later over concerns that the structure could collapse further.

Comments / 2

Related
610KONA

Body of Missing Pasco Teen Found at Construction Site

(Pasco, WA) — It was a grim discovery in downtown Pasco Friday night; a passerby stumbled across the body of a missing 16-year-old at a construction site off E. Lewis Street and N. Main Avenue. The teen was a student at Chiawana High School, and had previously been reported missing. The cause of death is still under investigation. However, investigators do not suspect foul play at this time–noting that the boy appeared underdressed for the frigid winter conditions.
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Workers#Rescuers#Construction Site#South Korean#Hdc Hyundai Development
The Independent

Plane hit by train seconds after pilot is pulled free by rescuers in stunning video

A pilot in California who crash-landed on railway tracks has been pulled free from the aircraft seconds before it was destroyed by a speeding train, dramatic footage from the rescue shows.Los Angeles police released bodycam video of the incident that occurred at around 2pm on Sunday, where several officers can be seen racing to free the pilot from the crashed plane.They seem to struggle before the man, whose face is bloodied, is released from the crashed Cessna and they all run clear, as officers shout “Go go go!”Exactly five seconds later, the fast-moving Metrolink train tears into the...
ACCIDENTS
WMBB

Man seriously injured following construction site accident

UPDATE 1/2022 11 a.m.: Panama City Beach Police have confirmed that the victim died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach Police are investigating a construction site accident that involved heavy machinery and left one man injured, Wednesday morning. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Shropshire Star

Man dead, several injured following bridge collapse

The man was among several others travelling in a vehicle which fell into a river on a farm in Lancashire. A man has died and several others injured after a vehicle and trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed in Roeburndale, Lancashire, police said. Officers from Lancashire Constabulary...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Cars
fox42kptm.com

OFD saves a construction worker by using an on-site crane

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Fire Department (OFD) is receiving praise as they used quick thinking to save a construction worker who had fallen about 20 feet, according to a Facebook post from OFD. The team of firefighters used an on-site crane to lower a stokes basket to...
OMAHA, NE
The Independent

Tribute to man killed in bridge collapse

The partner of a man who died after a vehicle and trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed said they are “devastated”.Brian Harwood, 73, from Cumbria died following the incident on a farm in the Moor Lane area of Roeburndale, Lancashire on Tuesday.Lancashire Constabulary said Mr Harwood died after a Polaris Ranger vehicle pulling a trailer fell into a river when a wooden bridge that was supported by scaffolding collapsed.Brian meant so much to me and the people around us. Everyone he knew enjoyed his companyBrian Harwood's partnerThe force said 11 people were in the vehicle...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Body Pulled From River; May Be That of Missing Man

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are working to determine if a body pulled from the Middle Oconee River is that of a man reported missing last month. The body was found Friday caught in a logjam in the river in Athens by searchers with the Athens-Clarke County fire and police departments, Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said.
ATHENS, GA
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

Construction worker dies after fall from roof at Tradition work site in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 19-year-old construction worker fell to his death at a work site Saturday morning, Port St. Lucie police said. Eber Mauricio-Feliciano was installing plywood on the trusses for the roof of a building in Tradition at the Valencia at Riverland community, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 12300 block of Southwest Calm Pointe Court.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
The Independent

The Independent

444K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy