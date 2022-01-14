ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin price drops again in latest bad news for crypto market

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPIFn_0dldmX7V00

Bitcoin is once again losing value, the latest setback in a tough 2022 for cryptocurrency.

The price is down 1.4 per cent in the last hour, and more than 4 per cent in the last day.

The recent difficulties mean that bitcoin has lost all of the gains it made on Wednesday, when it appeared to bounce back slightly from its recent weak performance.

Bitcoin started 2022 around $47,000, already a long way from the almost $70,000 record high it hit in November last year.

It has continued to struggle since the new year, languishing around $42,000 in the time since.

The poor performance has meant that bitcoin has suffered the worst start to a year since 2012, and the longest losing streak in years .

It has led analysts to fear that the market could be headed towards a major slump and an end to the bull market that has sent cryptocurrency to such high prices and public prominence in recent months .

Comments / 10

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Correct and Come Back Stronger, but Not These Crypto Assets: Bloomberg Commodity Strategist

Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says that crypto assets will likely see a correction along with an imminent pullback in the stock market. In a new interview with The Wolf of all streets host Scott Melker, McGlone says that cryptocurrencies are risky assets, but he expects Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to come out stronger once the market recovers.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies I'm Stocking Up on Right Now

The crypto market has been off to a rough start in 2022. Right now could be a smart opportunity to buy when prices are lower. Ethereum and Bitcoin could be poised for even more growth later this year. What goes up generally must come down, and that's certainly been the...
BUSINESS
u.today

Some SHIB Go Back to Circulation, Cardano and Monero Show Possible Price Increase, 2.5 Billion SHIB Burned Since Dec. 1: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Thanks to regular token burns, the initial SHIB circulating supply has been gradually decreasing. However, according to Twitter user @shibburn, the recently created Shiba Inu burn website shows that the supply is increasing again due to more coins flowing in. The reason behind this is that some users are withdrawing their SHIB from the staking program on the ShibaSwap platform, sending these coins back into circulation.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency
Benzinga

Dogecoin To $1, Cardano Surge, Starbucks China Deal, Tesla Loses Out To Crypto Stock In ARKW, More Vegan Food Options: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. 1. ‘Dogecoin To $1’ Survey: Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) gained more than 20% over the last...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Major Spikes Could be Coming for Binance Coin (BNB), Axie Infinity (AXS), Monero (XMR) and Four More Altcoins: Santiment

Crypto intelligence firm Santiment says that significant price spikes could be coming for seven different altcoins based on under-the-radar data. Santiment says that an excessive number of short-sellers are piling into altcoins, raising the probability of an incoming short squeeze. A short squeeze occurs when a large number of traders...
MARKETS
raleighnews.net

Bitcoin may drop as crypto bubble pops analyst

The rise and fall in Bitcoin value is akin to a ?financial mania,? Investco says. Top cryptocurrency Bitcoin could tumble below $30,000 this year as the air comes out of the crypto bubble, according to US investment firm Invesco's list of ?improbable but possible? outcomes for 2022. "The mass marketing...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Is Ethereum Poised to Surge After Hitting Recent Lows?

We don't yet know if Ethereum's price has reached the bottom. Ethereum's price fell along with the rest of the cryptocurrency market due to tightening monetary policies. Ethereum's upgrade won't be completed until 2023, which could mean competitors gain more market share. It's important to keep a long-term perspective rather...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Dropped, Then Popped Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is bouncing around like an electric car on a long gravel road this morning. Down 3.1% as of 9:40 a.m. ET, Tesla soon recovered all its losses, and even began marching toward a 2% gain -- before slipping back toward zero again. Down again, up again, where...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

JPMorgan Says Solana (SOL), Tezos and One More ETH Rival Challenging Ethereum’s Dominance in the NFT Market: Report

An analyst from JPMorgan says that Ethereum (ETH) is losing ground to several competitors which are gaining dominance in the non-fungible token (NFT) market. In a note seen by Markets Insider, analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said that high fees on the Ethereum network are pushing some users in the NFT market towards cheaper alternatives, presenting a potential threat to ETH.
MARKETS
investing.com

Bitcoin's Plunge Indicates A Changing Crypto Market Landscape

The cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index has been cruising between 21-23 for the past seven days - in the extreme fear territory, finding itself in the middle of that range on Monday. Meanwhile, the value of all coins tracked by CoinMarketCap fell 0.5% in the last 24 hours to $2.05...
MARKETS
WEKU

Inflation fears are sparking a big drop in markets. Here are 3 things to know

It's been a rough start of the year for Wall Street – and it keeps getting worse. Concerns about surging inflation are keeping investors on edge, sending stocks sharply lower on Tuesday. The Federal Reserve has projected it will raise interest rates three times this year, which could raise borrowing costs across the economy, including for mortgages and car loans.
BUSINESS
u.today

Musk Puzzles SHIB and DOGE Holders, Schwartz calls BTC Ban “Disastrous” for Ripple, BabyDoge Scores 1.226 Million Users: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

These top four news stories by U.Today will help you stay updated on crypto events over the past weekend. Elon Musk’s tweet leaves SHIB and DOGE holders puzzled. Tesla CEO Elon Musk would not be himself if he did not cause another fuss in the crypto community. On Saturday, the centibillionaire posted only one word, “top,” with an up arrow emoji, making SHIB and Dogecoin fans wonder whether he meant one of the meme coins going to the moon.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Bull Max Keiser Updates $220,000 BTC Prediction – Here’s His Timeline

Bitcoin firebrand Max Keiser says that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach $220,000 at some point this year. In a new interview with Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, Keiser explains why his six-digit forecast for the flagship cryptocurrency did not happen in 2021. “As far as 2021 goes, I said we’re going...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Says Cardano (ADA) Has Woken Up – Here Are His Targets

A widely-followed crypto analyst says that smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) may finally be awakening from a months-long hibernation. In a new strategy session, crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe tells his 162,000 YouTube subscribers that the hype and positive sentiment surrounding Cardano is “waking up.”. “We can...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Loopring's Cryptocurrency Is Plummeting Today

In addition to sell-offs impacting the broader market, Loopring's cryptocurrency is slipping because investors are giving up on a rumored partnership with GameStop. The price of Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is rapidly falling in Monday's trading. The token was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24 hours as of 4:15 p.m ET amid sell-off pressures for the broader cryptocurrency market. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ethereum were down roughly 2.1% and 3.9%, respectively.
MARKETS
The Independent

The Independent

444K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy