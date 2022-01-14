ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump Won't Stop Peddling Election Fraud Claims, Even if It Splits the GOP Entirely

By Ewan Palmer
 6 days ago
There is friction among Republicans between those supporting Trump's election fraud claims, and those who believe the former president should move...

Comments / 633

John Obrien
6d ago

If the Republicans lose the Midterms they will definitely blame it on him.Then he will have absolutely no leverage for the 2024 Presidential Election.

103
I Nuke Hurricanes
6d ago

"First phase, Trump goes to court. LOSES EVERY LAWSUIT, (60+)which claims there was voter fraud in the election. NEXT, he decides he has to take over the Department of Justice and the attorney general, and have the attorney general push this narrative on to the states to tell them to stop from sending in their Electoral College vote totals. When that failed -- and our report goes into graphic detail of the efforts that were made -- THE THIRD STEP was to turn the mob loose on the Capitol the day we were counting the ballots," Durbin said, referring to the January 6 riot.DOJ lawyer was crucial player, Democrats sayThe 400-page report by Senate Democrats, entitled "Subverting Justice," slams the actions of Clark, who they say became a crucial player in Trump's attempt to use the Justice Department for his political gain.

60
greyhounds
6d ago

For trump is all about revenge for losing. Instead of looking at his our failures, he always blames his losses on everyone else including those in the Republican Party he feels did not sufficiently “fight” for him.

78
Fox News

Rep. Kevin Brady: If President Donald Trump Wants To Run Again, He’s Going To Be Our Nominee

Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX), Ranking Member House Ways & Means Committee, tells Brian Kilmeade that it is clear President Biden bungled the economy in a big way during his first year in office. Brady says we should have had a banner year with the economy in 2021 based on what President Biden inherited from President Trump and instead we saw President Biden repeal three years of wage growth and take his eye off covid and dismissed and denied inflation and worker shortages while pursuing an extremist socialist spending plan. On the democrat sponsored voting rights bill, Brady doesn’t believe it has a chance unless progressives would be willing to walk away from everything they care about to resurrect the bill and Brady doesn’t see that happening. Brady also defended Texas voting law and how it has expanded early voting and added hours including on Sunday. Brady says there is not statewide voter suppression and the democrats are pushing a big lie in order to have a federal takeover of elections.
POLITICO

A federal judge just issued the first significant ruling in a Trump ally’s lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select panel — and the committee won.

It carries big consequences for other challenges to the panel's work. Here's the latest: A federal judge rejected an effort by Donald Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich to force the Jan. 6 select committee to return his financial records, which were subpoenaed from J.P. Morgan. The panel obtained the records last...
MSNBC

Congress receives Jan. 6 documents Trump fought to keep secret

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." It was a curious response for a variety of reasons, not...
The Independent

GOP Congressman says DeSantis would be worse than Trump

A former Republican congressman has argued Florida governor Ron DeSantis would be far more “dangerous” as the standard-bearer of the Republican base.“Ron DeSantis is far more dangerous than Donald Trump,” former Florida representative David Jolly told MSNBC on Tuesday. “He’s more savvy. He’s more coy. And he doesn’t have the pitfalls that Donald Trump does.”The one-term congressman, formerly a Republican and now an independent, lashed out at the Florida governor, one of the most popular Republicans in the country, lambasting his handling of the Covid crisis, critical race theory, voting rights, and other matters in the state.“Florida’s not free...
Newsweek

