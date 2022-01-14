Sports quiz of the week: Afcon, Ashes, Australian Open and a hefty transfer fee

Related
Imagine if Australia applied its new no-dickhead policy on Novak Djokovic to government troublemakers
A messy week for the government proved one thing: Australia’s immigration laws are as harsh in design as they are in execution
Mike Pence equates voting rights protections with Capitol attack
Ex-vice-president says Democratic push to expand voter access and 6 January effort to overturn the election are both ‘power grabs’
Tsunami hits Tonga after underwater volcanic eruption
People have been forced to flee their homes and streets and buildings have flooded as tsunami waves crashed into Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu, following a huge underwater volcano explosion. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska, the US Pacific coast and Japan, with reports of waves...
China warns west against rapid interest rate rise
China has warned the US and Europe against a rapid rise in interest rates that would “slam on the brakes” of the global recovery from the pandemic. Central banks should maintain the monetary stimulus or risk “serious economic consequences” from the spillover effects with developing markets bearing the brunt.
What will happen to Boris Johnson now?
Will he be gone by the end of the week – or will he lead his party to the next election? Four scenarios for the beleaguered prime minister
It was ugly and embarrassing, and the Djokovic saga only ever had one possible ending
Scott Morrison kept Novak Djokovic waiting nine days for the ultimate and inevitable decision to tear up his visa, no doubt ensuring the Serb suffered further for causing trouble the government struggled to handle. The Djokovic visa snub was released in time for the main TV news bulletins on Friday...
The princess and the Caravaggio: bitter dispute rages over Roman villa
‘It’s like a museum,’ says princess caught in inheritance feud over one of the world’s most expensive homes
‘We started eating them’: what do you do with an invasive army of crayfish clones?
It’s been dubbed the perfect invader, but the marbled crayfish may offer a sustainable food source and even help prevent disease
‘It’s a tough time’: why is Biden one of the most unpopular US presidents?
Puzzle of Biden’s unpopularity has some pieces within his control and some not, experts say, as Covid casts a shadow over his first year in office
Church must change its position on same-sex marriage
Thank you for your editorial (12 January) which highlighted the nonsensical state of the Church of England’s position on church weddings for LGBTQI+ individuals. As a gay, civilly partnered cleric, I would also like to thank you for drawing attention to the fact that I am prohibited by law from marrying my partner of 22 years – even in a civil ceremony – if I wish to continue ministering in the church I love, and had to give assurances that our relationship was wholly celibate before I was first ordained, three short years ago.
Family of Cornwall girl, 6, misled over cause of death, coroner finds
A six-year-old girl thought to have died from sepsis was in fact suffering from a blood condition triggered by E coli infection, an inquest has found. Coco Rose Bradford was taken to the Royal Cornwall hospital in the summer of 2017 suffering from stomach problems and later transferred to the Bristol Royal hospital for children, where she died.
Tsunami from Tonga volcano eruption leaves trail of flood damage
Waves rush over island country while tidal surges are felt by small Pacific neighbours plus New Zealand, Australia, US and Japan
‘It took four men and a fire extinguisher to get the tiger off him’: the tragedy of Vegas magicians Siegfried and Roy
Their exotic animal show was a Sin City sensation – until one of their white tigers attacked. But why were counter-terrorism police called? New podcast Wild Things tackles an enduring mystery
Leaked New Zealand military photos show scale of damage caused by Tonga volcano eruption
Aerial images prepared by the New Zealand defence force for the Tongan government have been leaked online and show some areas have had “catastrophic” devastation inflicted by the tsunami and volcanic eruption while others were relatively unscathed. The 40 aerial pictures show some areas blanketed with ash, with...
Bernie Sanders suggests he may support primary challengers against Manchin and Sinema
Progressive Vermont senator believes ‘there’s a very good chance’ Democrats will face challenges over their filibuster stance
The Cowboys are the world’s most valuable team. So why are they so bad at winning?
A botched play ended what had looked like a promising season for Dak Prescott and Co. It also extended a long title drought for America’s Team
NFL・
Tonga volcano: islands covered in ash as three deaths confirmed
Pictures from New Zealand defence force surveillance flight and UN satellite images show land and trees coated in ash
Don’t demonise those who refuse the Covid vaccine
I read David Green’s letter on anti-vaxxers (12 January) and empathised with the letter written in response (13 January). The week before Christmas my dad died of Covid. The intensive care consultant couldn’t have been clearer that, in her opinion, if he had been vaccinated he would not have developed Covid pneumonia to the severity that he did.
US man who faked death to evade rape charge arrested in Glasgow hospital
Nicholas Rossi, 34, whose alias was supposedly cremated, was caught after needing treatment for Covid
‘I thought: “Everyone knows you’re not a real mum”’ – the pain of parental impostor syndrome
Feeling like a fraud is bad enough at work but even more corrosive when it comes to raising a family. How can parents overcome damaging self-doubt?
