Text description provided by the architects. A slopped site. The site is slopped from north to south. The entrance and yard are each planned on the top and bottom level of the site. The top and the bottom level are connected naturally through transition spaces and through depth modification inside and outside spaces. Living room and kitchen have one step level difference and are each connected to outside yard by toenmaru, - a narrow wooden porch running along the outside of a room - or deck. Exterior space consists of an entrance area with parking lot and a yard area. The level difference between these two areas is connected by stairs. In other words, sloped site divides entrance and yard, and toenmaru works as a transition space between inner and outer spaces.

